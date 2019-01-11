DAWN.COM

Maryam says Nawaz’s cardiologists not being granted access to him in jail

Dawn.comUpdated January 11, 2019

Nawaz Sharif "needs to be examined by the doctors who are privy to his complicated medical history," Maryam says. — AP/File
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz on Friday stated that her father is suffering from a pain in his arm, "which is most likely to be angina", while serving a seven-year sentence for corruption in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam complained that Sharif's cardiologists "have been trying to get access to him all day but [the] permission [has] not [been] granted".

"He needs to be examined by the doctors who are privy to his complicated medical history," she wrote.

Sharif had undergone an open-heart surgery about three years ago in London.

Maryam, who had visited her father in the jail on Thursday, also retweeted a post by a PML-N worker, who claimed that although Sharif had been complaining about the pain in his arm since the morning, his personal doctor had not been allowed to examine him.

"Dr Adnan [Sharif's personal doctor] has urged [the] Medical officer that Mian sb is [a] heart patient and pain in arm is [a] very dangerous symptom, but he has been asked to visit on Monday," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal in a tweet alleged that the government was "deliberately" depriving Nawaz and his brother Shahbaz of medical facilities.

"If something happens to the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, [we] will have a case registered against Prime Minister [Imran Khan], the chief minister, interior secretary and the jail superintendent," the former federal minister cautioned.

Sharif had requested a meeting with his physician after complaining of flu and fever earlier this week. He had also complained about "poor" facilities in the jail. “However, I am in good health,” he was quo­ted as having said by a PML-N leader who met him on Thursday.

The PML-N quaid was taken to Adiala jail after he was sentenced to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case on December 24 by an accountability court in Islamabad. He was later shifted to Kot Lakhpat jail on his own request.

The former premier was fined Rs1.5 billion and $25 million. The court also barred him from holding a public office for 10 years after completion of the sentence.

pakistan deserves better
Jan 11, 2019 07:30pm

Does she want him sent to London?

Daskalos
Jan 11, 2019 07:35pm

This is absurd. Proper and immediate medical care should be provided to Mr Nawaz Sharif. It's a basic human right.

Qamar
Jan 11, 2019 07:45pm

NS should be provided as good (or as bad) medical care as provided to other inmates. There should be no VIP status in jail. All prisoners being treated alike is the right thing to do.

saad
Jan 11, 2019 07:46pm

We can required Government for his release, provided, he, Maryyum and both sons, including Dar, Shahbaz family are ready to surrender all the properties in and outside Pakistan, again I mean all, then we recommend them leaving Pakistan forever.

