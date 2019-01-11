Maryam says Nawaz’s cardiologists not being granted access to him in jail; govt denies claim
Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz on Friday claimed that her father was suffering from a pain in his arm, "which is most likely to be angina", and complained that Sharif's cardiologists "have been trying to get access to him all day but [the] permission [has] not [been] granted".
The ousted prime minister is serving a seven-year sentence for corruption in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail.
"He [Nawaz] needs to be examined by the doctors who are privy to his complicated medical history," Maryam wrote on Twitter.
Sharif had undergone an open-heart surgery about three years ago in London.
Maryam, who had visited her father in the jail on Thursday, also retweeted a post by a PML-N worker, who claimed that although Sharif had been complaining about the pain in his arm since the morning, his personal doctor had not been allowed to examine him.
"Dr Adnan [Sharif's personal doctor] has urged [the] Medical officer that Mian sb is [a] heart patient and pain in arm is [a] very dangerous symptom, but he has been asked to visit on Monday," he tweeted.
Punjab govt refutes claim
Dr Shahbaz Gill, the spokesperson for the Punjab chief minister, in a video refuted claims that Sharif was being denied a meeting with his personal doctor, saying Maryam's allegations were "completely false".
Contradicting Maryam's tweet, he claimed that Dr Adnan had contacted the jail administration to request a meeting with Sharif at 5:38 in the evening.
However, Gill stated, a jail doctor had already conducted Sharif's medical check-up earlier in the day; the doctor found the PML-N chief to be healthy and his blood pressure, sugar level and ECG to be normal. Dr Adnan was therefore directed to visit the jail tomorrow to meet Sharif and he acknowledged the same, the spokesperson added.
Jail security officials had earlier told DawnNewsTV that the prison's medical officer, Dr Afsar Khan, conducted Sharif's medical check-up at around 4:30pm today. They quoted the doctor as saying that the former prime minister's condition was fine and there was no active complaint by him. His blood pressure, pulse and blood sugar levels were all normal.
Ahsan Iqbal's warning
Meanwhile, senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal in a tweet alleged that the government was "deliberately" depriving Nawaz and his brother Shahbaz of medical facilities.
"If something happens to the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, [we] will have a case registered against Prime Minister [Imran Khan], the chief minister, interior secretary and the jail superintendent," the former federal minister cautioned.
Sharif had requested a meeting with his physician after complaining of flu and fever earlier this week. He had also complained about "poor" facilities in the jail. “However, I am in good health,” he was quoted as having said by a PML-N leader who met him on Thursday.
The PML-N quaid was taken to Adiala jail after he was sentenced to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case on December 24 by an accountability court in Islamabad. He was later shifted to Kot Lakhpat jail on his own request.
The former premier was fined Rs1.5 billion and $25 million. The court also barred him from holding a public office for 10 years after completion of the sentence.
Comments (21)
Does she want him sent to London?
This is absurd. Proper and immediate medical care should be provided to Mr Nawaz Sharif. It's a basic human right.
NS should be provided as good (or as bad) medical care as provided to other inmates. There should be no VIP status in jail. All prisoners being treated alike is the right thing to do.
We can required Government for his release, provided, he, Maryyum and both sons, including Dar, Shahbaz family are ready to surrender all the properties in and outside Pakistan, again I mean all, then we recommend them leaving Pakistan forever.
@Daskalos,
He looted the country,this is just an excuse to get him out and sent to London. What about the other prisoners in jail,don't they have medical problems?
@Daskalos, he should wait his turn to see the specialist just like the other prisoners have to do. Some of the other prisoners are there for just steeling food to feed their hungry family and or the stole money for the same or put a roof over their heads.
Does an average prisoner in Pakistan have an access to his own cardio doctor? Why is this criminal so special?
No sympathy for the criminals.
@Daskalos,
There is a doctor in jail who can examine him, just like all the other prisoners. Nawaz's medical history can be provided to the jail doctor. That's the basic human rights which PMLN and PPP govts gave to us.
Give his medical Dr access!
Nawaz is visionary leader. Nation behind him
I'm sure there must be a doctor inside the jail for ALL INMATES
Why everyone get sick when in jail? And next to be flown to UK for treatment.
His privy doctor must be allowed to examine him.
I am sure Jail authorities are providing Sharif all the medical facilities, the Jail doctor, I am sure is qualified to examine Sharif but both Sharif brothers whenever if they just sneezed, they rushed to London. A common practice among the affluent class.
The doctors provided are from the government, his personal doctors are able to write up fraudulent analysis of non-existent medical conditions in order to secure release for overseas treatment.
I think in prison we may have many people who nay have medical issue let send all of them to London
@Qamar, Like all other prisoners, remember, he is jailed on corruption and looting of public money, he is NOT a political figure as per SC decision, he and his family are making noise only because they have money, nothing else. He should be given access to healthcare as per Law of the Land. He can't see private doctors.
He is a criminal who looted billions and is not used to being treated like ordinary people He wants to be treated in London like before
@Kamal, all prisoners must be treated equally. Jail doctor should see him just as he sees other prisoners.
Indeed he should get a proper treatment but does this rule apply to the other inmates as well.
She just simply wanted to send him out of the country for tests. They are all playing politics on nawaz Sharif now. very shameful.