DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

'Attack on Chinese consulate in Karachi planned in Afghanistan with support of Indian agency'

Dawn.comUpdated January 11, 2019

Email

Five facilitators of the attackers have been arrested, said Karachi police chief on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
Five facilitators of the attackers have been arrested, said Karachi police chief on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

Karachi Police Chief Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh during a media briefing on Friday said that the attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi was planned in Afghanistan and carried out with the assistance of Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

In November last year, three heavily armed militants attempted to enter the Chinese consulate in the ‘high security zone’ of Clifton’s Block-4 but were shot dead in an encounter with law enforcers. The gun-and-grenade assault also claimed the lives of two police officials and two visa applicants, and injured a private guard of the foreign mission. The banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) had claimed credit for the attack.

The additional inspector general of police disclosed that at least five facilitators have been arrested so far from Karachi, Hub and Quetta during the probe.

He said that based on the police's investigation, the attack was aimed at sabotaging the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and meant to create trouble between Pakistan and China. "They wanted China to believe that Karachi is not [a] safe [city]."

Sharing the details of the attack, he said that the trained terrorists had been observing the consulate and particularly its visa section for almost four months. "They used to sit in the visa section of the consulate to observe when the gates open and other details."

"They transported weapons in a boat engine from Quetta to Karachi through train service," he said, adding that the weapons and other material were dumped at a house in Baldia Town area of Karachi.

"The terrorists used fake computerised national identity cards," he said. "We are writing to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Pakistan Railways to upgrade their security mechanism so that the facilities of the railways and the National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra) are not abused by terrorists."

He shared several photographs "recovered from the cell phones of the terrorists". One of the facilitators was a cousin of Aslam alias Acho — the alleged mastermind of the attack — while another was the brother-in-law of another high-profile terrorist, who is considered to be the second to Acho, said Shaikh.

Shaikh added that there were reports that Acho and some other high-profile terrorists had been killed in an attack in Afghanistan but he refused to believe the news until and unless he "sees the bodies or any solid proof".

It is an old tactic of terrorists to get themselves declared 'killed' to divert the attention of law enforcement agencies, he added.

Consulate’s reconnaissance

Earlier, sources familiar with the proceedings of the investigation had told Dawn that one of the killed militants, Abdul Raziq, resident of Kharan, with his accomplice Abdul Latif, hailing from Khuzdar in Balochistan, had visited Karachi on Aug 6 also. They had both stayed at hotels in Lyari and Saddar and conducted reconnaissance of the consulate.

With the help of technology, it was also discovered that the killed militants had also stayed in Sindh’s two cities, Shahdadpur and Sukkur, before going back to Quetta. They returned to Karachi via Hub, Balochistan, on the night of Nov 23 and stayed for a while in the Shershah area of Karachi before launching the gun-and-grenade attack.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (24)

1000 characters
Ujla sitara
Jan 11, 2019 04:03pm

Blame game has started.

Recommend 0
sourav ghosh
Jan 11, 2019 04:03pm

Proof???

Recommend 0
wake up and smell the coffee
Jan 11, 2019 04:04pm

That was quick work! What about the investigation of your colleague Tahir Dawar?

Recommend 0
Salman UK
Jan 11, 2019 04:06pm

Very sad - how can peace progress in the region?!

Recommend 0
Ebliss
Jan 11, 2019 04:08pm

This is proxy war..

Recommend 0
Carol
Jan 11, 2019 04:12pm

Please produce the concrete evidence.

Recommend 0
Ahmad
Jan 11, 2019 04:20pm

Just press conf. won't make any change. These claims have no buyers if you show no proof.

Recommend 0
Umair
Jan 11, 2019 04:22pm

For sure India is behind this attack.

Recommend 0
Hwh
Jan 11, 2019 04:23pm

What is the proof?

Recommend 0
Pak_UK
Jan 11, 2019 04:29pm

India is a curse to region.

Recommend 0
Umakant
Jan 11, 2019 04:29pm

World wants to see substantiated evidence, not based upon verbal.

Recommend 0
kashmir India
Jan 11, 2019 04:31pm

can you please share the proof?

Recommend 0
Nikhil
Jan 11, 2019 04:36pm

No proof... Only claims..

Recommend 0
Sweets
Jan 11, 2019 04:36pm

Show us the proofs of involvement before blaming someone.

Recommend 0
Kishen
Jan 11, 2019 04:48pm

Karachi Police Chief has no evidence to prove of Indian agencies, besides verbal or guesses.

Recommend 0
King
Jan 11, 2019 04:49pm

What next ? Why Chinese are silent

Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Jan 11, 2019 04:59pm

It's for domestic consumption.

Recommend 0
hassan
Jan 11, 2019 05:17pm

Shame on India

Recommend 0
Twinkle India
Jan 11, 2019 05:24pm

Where is the proof of India's involvement ??

Recommend 0
Vivek
Jan 11, 2019 05:24pm

Wheres the proof

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 11, 2019 05:35pm

Modi sarkar's nefarious terrorist activities exposed.

Recommend 0
J.Irani
Jan 11, 2019 05:41pm

Conspiracy theory!!

Recommend 0
Akram
Jan 11, 2019 05:45pm

It took them so long to figure this out?

Recommend 0
Suraj71
Jan 11, 2019 05:48pm

A press conference for local consumption.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Youth and sports

Youth and sports

Sports can teach our youth valuable lessons in how to live and work in harmony.

Editorial

Updated January 11, 2019

Firing the gas MDs

Assigning blame to MDs of SSGCL and SNGPL appears odd, given that they are not responsible for gas production or import.
Updated January 11, 2019

Pemra’s diktats

THE culture wars appear to be heating up once again as regulators and the superior judiciary wade awkwardly into the...
January 11, 2019

Cyber harassment

DEFAMATION, blackmail, non-consensual use of images, unsolicited contact — these are just a few of the most...
Updated January 10, 2019

Extending military courts, again?

Pakistan must not lose its constitutional, democratic and fundamental-rights moorings in fight against terror.
January 10, 2019

Smuggling lives

HUMAN trafficking remains one of the most pressing, cross-border issues of contemporary times. And its victims are ...
Updated January 10, 2019

Cricket woes

PACE and bounce, Pakistani batsmen’s Achilles heel on tours abroad for decades now, have come back to haunt them ...