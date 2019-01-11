DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Up to 15pc hike in prices of medicines, 9pc for life-saving drugs approved

Qazi HassanUpdated January 11, 2019

Email

The drug manufacturing companies had been demanding 40pc increase in medicines' prices. — AFP/File
The drug manufacturing companies had been demanding 40pc increase in medicines' prices. — AFP/File

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) on Friday, with the approval of the federal government, announced up to 15 per cent hike in the prices of medicines, apart from life-saving drugs.

Notification for increase in price of medicines.
Notification for increase in price of medicines.

According to a notification by Drap, available with DawnNewsTV, nine per cent hike has been approved in the prices of life-saving drugs, whereas a 15pc hike was approved in the prices of all other medicines.

"The revised maximum retail prices shall be printed on the label in the manner prescribed by the Drugs [Labelling and Packaging] Rules, 1986 and the manufacturers and importers of drugs shall furnish calculations of revised maximum retail price of drugs to the Division of Costing and Pricing of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan before affecting the increase," adds the notification.

The Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) Chairperson Zahid Saeed said that the drug manufacturing companies have been demanding 40pc increase in the prices of medicines.

He said that the increase was inevitable because of the increase in dollar's value, adding that PPMA was reviewing the contents of the notification.

Last year, a three-judge Supreme Court bench had taken up a suo motu notice about the increase in prices of drugs. In August, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had directed Drap to decide within 10 weeks all pending cases of pharmaceutical companies regarding medicine prices.

He had said the existing prices of all medicines would remain frozen till a decision on the cases. While rejecting a petition moved by one of the drug importers challenging the Drap policy, he observed that the court had no jurisdiction to interfere in policy matters of the government.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
Syed
Jan 11, 2019 02:32pm

Another gift of current IK Government.

Recommend 0
Farooq
Jan 11, 2019 02:36pm

Even than prices of medicines are one of the lowest in the world .

Recommend 0
ahmad
Jan 11, 2019 02:38pm

sad.. make wheat, vegs , milk and medicine cheap, if nothing else. Make basic necessities of poor cheap. strongly condemn this price hike. a PTI supporter !

Recommend 0
Adnan Khan
Jan 11, 2019 02:41pm

Its a good sign since Pharma manufacturer seeking price increase since last many years. Due to the recent devaluation of Pak Rs, it was necessary to raise the prices to accommodate losses.

Recommend 0
Danish
Jan 11, 2019 02:45pm

Very good Pti doing good job .prices must increase 100% on all medicines because of previous PMLN and zardari Gov. Economy is in mess Gov should increase every thing 100% to run PTI Gov.

Recommend 0
RUMI
Jan 11, 2019 02:45pm

This will hurt everyone irrespective of the economical condition. Change has come.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Youth and sports

Youth and sports

Sports can teach our youth valuable lessons in how to live and work in harmony.

Editorial

Updated January 11, 2019

Firing the gas MDs

Assigning blame to MDs of SSGCL and SNGPL appears odd, given that they are not responsible for gas production or import.
Updated January 11, 2019

Pemra’s diktats

THE culture wars appear to be heating up once again as regulators and the superior judiciary wade awkwardly into the...
January 11, 2019

Cyber harassment

DEFAMATION, blackmail, non-consensual use of images, unsolicited contact — these are just a few of the most...
Updated January 10, 2019

Extending military courts, again?

Pakistan must not lose its constitutional, democratic and fundamental-rights moorings in fight against terror.
January 10, 2019

Smuggling lives

HUMAN trafficking remains one of the most pressing, cross-border issues of contemporary times. And its victims are ...
Updated January 10, 2019

Cricket woes

PACE and bounce, Pakistani batsmen’s Achilles heel on tours abroad for decades now, have come back to haunt them ...