3rd Test: South Africa collapse to 262 before Pakistan crumble at 17-2
South Africa lost seven wickets for 33 runs in a collapse and Pakistan's batsmen also struggled as the ball swung and seamed late on the first day of the final test at the Wanderers on Friday.
South Africa was 154-2 and 229-3 before Pakistan's quick bowlers carved through the middle and lower order in the final session to bowl the home team out for 262 and give the tourists hope of avoiding a 3-0 series whitewash.
Pakistan is 2-0 down and has already lost the three-match series but team changes and a helpful pitch seemed to invigorate its bowling lineup.
Allrounder Faheem Ashraf took 3-57 after being one of three players called into the side for the series-ender. Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali, another bowler brought in, had two wickets each as the Pakistan attack worked together to give the touring team its best day of the series.
Pakistan's reply at stumps tempered that slightly, with Shan Masood and Azhar Ali falling off consecutive deliveries from Vernon Philander. Pakistan used Abbas as a nightwatchman to fend off any more damage and was 17-2 at stumps, 245 behind.
Twelve wickets fell on the first day, nine of them in the eventful last session.
Pakistan's fightback was extraordinary after South Africa opener Aiden Markram made 90 78 of those runs in the first session and was part of a 126-run partnership for the second wicket with Hashim Amla (41).
Theunis de Bruyn (49) and Zubayr Hamza (41), who was on his test debut, had a 75-run stand for the fourth wicket to keep South Africa in apparent control.
It seemed that Pakistan was going to rue not capitalizing on an early breakthrough, when stand-in captain Dean Elgar was out for 5 in the second over and South Africa was 6-1. Elgar is captaining South Africa after Faf du Plessis' one-test ban for over-rate offenses in the first two matches.
But de Bruyn's dismissal, lbw to the impressive Abbas to make it 229-4 straight after tea, sparked the collapse.
Amir grabbed two crucial wickets in quick succession, working over Temba Bavuma with a series of outstanding deliveries before the batsman edged behind. He also removed Hamza four overs later and the South African tail capitulated.
For South Africa, it was a case of missed opportunities. Markram, having hit 16 fours and played with complete control, let a century slip from his grasp when he edged down the leg side to a tame delivery from Faheem. Amla, de Bruyn, and Hamza all fell with 50 in their sights.
The Pakistan bowlers, second-best to South Africa's pace attack in the first two tests, got the ball to swing, and at times to reverse swing in the late afternoon. They found the Wanderers pitch to their liking, where getting the ball to move around brought more rewards than out-and-out pace.
Philander got the ball to swing and seam to good effect, too, and dismissed Masood and Azhar to edges behind to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock in the second over he bowled.
Elgar called for a decision review for the first strike when umpire Sundaram Ravi gave Masood not out. The TV replays showed a faint edge.
South Africa:
Dean Elgar (captain), Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Zubayr Hamza, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Duanne Olivier
Pakistan:
Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain/wicketkeeper), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali
Comments (28)
Things are looking anonymous! This is the first venue where batting looks easier in first innings. The last 2 venues batting first was difficult....what happens pak bat first innforst and 2 nd match. When wicket is easier SA bat first! That tells you everything, luck is against, captain under pressure...nothing goes well.
They forgot to kick out the two biggest sifarishi, Imam ul Haq and Azhar ali. sarfraz should also go for good I have totally lost interest in these club cricketers.
@Rizwan haider, "sarfraz should also go for good". Do you know any replacement? Is there a century scoring wicket keeper around who can also be captain?
India never loose any test against sa on this ground.
As usual Amir is looking better of the lot but his haters will start pouring in soon...
SA 128/1 , things don't look bright after 1st session.
@BAXAR People like you will never understand cricket, or politics, you are telling me in whole of Pakistan we can’t find a better wicket keeper than this once upon a time CT winner? 0 0, 58 12 decent batsmen isn’t he,
Just don’t understand how guys like Imam ul haq keeping playing in the side. Why didn’t they open with Azhar and give a chance to Rizwan in middle order? Amir hasn’t done nothing. Give a chance to poor Sadaf Hussain and Mir Hamzah as they have been performing for so long in domestic. Take a leaf from Abbas selection. Even Ahmad Shazad is better opener than you are persisting with. And Umar Akmal is far better than many in limited side. Unfair and biased selection and team management.
Fakhar didn't perform well let's see shadab in action with Faheem Ashraf
Right Rizwan Haider those two should have a rest.
@Rizwan haider, Correct and it looks real bad when you expand his scores to last 5-6 matches .
2 , 3 , 30*, 25 , 28 , 7 , 0 , 0 , 56 , 6
@Pak_UK, Sadaf, Mir Hamza, Rahat, Junaid Khan and Irfan. All of these lefties are a hundred times better than amir. I would also say Asif the pacer should be brought back for three years. He has it in him.
This should have been the team from first test. South Africa have all the momentum in the world but playing a proper allrounder means who always have a fast bowler bowling at 135 KPH from one end througout the match. South Africa are already 260/8 which is a very decent score already but Abbas and Amir have bowled alright so far.
Pakistan have fought back well, RSA currently 262/8...but the only problem is our below par batting. It is so bad that even this score (300+/-) may be enough for South Africa to force a win.
262 /9 good comeback by bowlers.
Brilliant recovery by Pak! Let us see how the batting does in the remaining few overs today.
@Lohpurush, 260 is still not 180. These pitches are not worth more than 200 runs per innings. That's a fact.
@Ganesh S, Yes Excellent Response from the Pakistani Bowlers .. 7/33 .. Now let's hope the Pakistani batsmen show some Grit .. and make the match interesting ..
Already two down. Veron Philander is some bowler at home but poor from Azhar Ali.
Pakistan 2 for 6 runs.
8 /2
Pakistan 7/2
South Africa after a good start slumped from 3/229 to 269 all out due to some fine bowling by Pakistani bowlers in the third session today. In reply Pakistan has lost two wickets in the space of 4 overs, Shan Masood and Azhar Ali both fell to Vernon Phillander caught behind the wicket by Quinton de Kock . It’s 2-6 Pakistan.
The writing is on the wall after the first day got over.
Discipline is the key word. Pakistani bowling attack needs to learn a million dollar concept that when things are not turning out to your likes then do whatever you can to contain the batsmen. Today in the first two sessions they leaked boundaries and were hammered by Markram and Zubayr as if it was a limited overs game.
@BAXAR, I would seriously think Imaad Wasim as Captain of Pakistan Test team as his batting technique and bowling can hold team together.
The bowlers seemingly turned the day for Pakistan. And then the batters just had to let us down again, didn't they. So far, Abbas has done better than some of our other openers this series.
The bowling has generally been decent (barring Yasir whose art is not so effective on S. African pitches) but the batting... You don't expect Pak batters to do well in SA but the fact is that we've only crossed 200 once this entire series, are yet to breech 300 and our top scorer is a guy whose been out of the test team for over a year. I reckon Misbah and Younis could still outbat some of the current lot.
Azhar, Asad, you two are the senior batsman in the side and were the only ones in the squad who had previously played test cricket in SA. Step up, please.
The pitches in SA is not up to standard. how sudden SA lost 7 wickets and bowl start swinging. the pitch is not reliable. i don't know who are the people making these pitches for test , they seems to be having no idea this it test pitches not T20