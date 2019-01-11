DAWN.COM

Had hoped the matter of Nai Gaj Dam's construction would be resolved within my tenure: CJP Nisar

Haseeb BhattiUpdated January 11, 2019

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqb Nisar on Friday regretted that the matter of Nai Gaj Dam's construction may not be resolved within his tenure. — File
Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqb Nisar on Friday regretted that the matter of Nai Gaj Dam's construction may not be resolved within his tenure.

"I had hoped that this matter would be resolved during my tenure. However, some wishes just remain wishes," said the chief justice, who is set to retire on January 17.

"There is still a week left," remarked Justice Ijazul Ahsan, the other member of the two-judge bench hearing the petition seeking directive from the top court for the allocation of sufficient funds to complete the dam’s construction as early as possible.

Additional Attorney General Sajid Ilyas told the bench that the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) during a meeting forwarded the proposal for the dam's construction to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec). A day earlier, during the meeting, the federal and Sindh governments had disagreed on shared financing of the Rs46.5 billion Nai Gaj Dam but formed a committee to further scale down its estimated cost.

Expressing his disappointment, the chief justice said that the matter will now be stuck with the ECC.

The bench then summoned Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan, Minister for Finance Asad Umar and cabinet secretary to appear before the court in the next hearing of the case, which has been set for Tuesday, January 15.

Nai Gaj is a hill torrent which emanates from Khuzdar district of Balochistan and after passing through plains of Kutch it eventually enters Manchar lake. The Nai Gaj area remains dry for eight months and gets water in four months during monsoon season. After Manchar lake attains its peak level and no more remains in a position to receive water in monsoon season, water flows from Nai Gaj often devastate flood-protection bunds and inundate agricultural lands.

After inundating agricultural lands and devastating houses and standing crops, the monsoon water falls into the sea and, as such, a huge amount of water is wasted, says the petition.

Apart from serving as continuous flow of fresh water to Manchar lake, which will improve the ecology of the lake, the Nai Gaj Dam will also serve as a lifeline for the people of this mountainous region in Dadu district with the potential of changing their socio-economic conditions.

The petition also highlights that construction of the dam is blocking the inflow of a huge quantity of fresh water to Manchar lake. For improving the situation, Wapda has proposed 50 cusecs of continued piped water supply to the lake from the dam.

Adnan Mazher Khan
Jan 11, 2019 12:25pm

If CJP couldn't resolve a matter, who else will resolve it.

Mohan
Jan 11, 2019 12:33pm

He is not knowledgeable outside his area of expertise. He has many prejudices also.

Karamba
Jan 11, 2019 12:46pm

@Mohan , and you are I assume

sfomann
Jan 11, 2019 01:08pm

why cant we extend his tenure

Joe
Jan 11, 2019 01:10pm

bench hearing the petition seeking directive from the top court for the allocation of sufficient funds to complete the dam’s construction as early as possible """ Interesting..Are courts supposed to control financial aspects of a country? In that case court tomorrow may say budget allotment for various departments would be done by court or have court approval.

Asad
Jan 11, 2019 01:13pm

Could have been remembered if the focus had remained on prime job to do away pending cases.

