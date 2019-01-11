DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Nawaz complains of poor jail facilities

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 11, 2019

Email

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif says there is no TV set in his jail cell, the heater is malfunctioning and he only gets one newspaper. ─ File photo
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif says there is no TV set in his jail cell, the heater is malfunctioning and he only gets one newspaper. ─ File photo

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is serving a seven-year sentence in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case, has complained about `poor’ facilities in the jail.

He said there was no TV set in his cell and the heater was malfunctioning. Only one newspaper was being given to him.

“However, I am in good health,” Mr Sharif was quo­ted as having said by a PML-N leader who met him in Kot Lakhpat jail on Thursday.

A couple of days ago Mr Sharif had complained abo­ut flu and fever, requesting a meeting with his physician.

Mr Sharif’s mother, dau­g­h­ter Maryam, nephew Ha­m­za Shahbaz and PML-N leaders Mushahidullah Khan, Khwaja Asif, Marri­yum Aur­an­gzeb and Rana Sanaullah were among the visitors.

Nawaz Sharif denied that he had sought an NRO-like (National Reconciliation Ordinance) pardon from anyone.

“Those claiming that I have sought NRO should better shed light on it,” Mr Sharif was quoted as having said.

The ousted premier expressed surprise over reports that he was looking for an `NRO’.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and some members of his cabinet have said more than once that opposition leaders, especially the Sharif family, were trying to secure `NRO’. The opposition has rebutted the claim.

A large number of PML-N workers gathered outside the Kot Lakhpat jail and chanted slogans in favour of their leadership. A couple of them were in chains to express solidarity with Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz had brought lunch for her father.

Talking to reporters outside the jail, Senator Mushahidullah said Nawaz Sharif was the biggest stakeholder in the country’s politics. He said Mr Sharif was being punished for not bowing down. “Some elements are happy to see Mr Sharif in jail.”

He alleged that Shaukat Khanum Hospital’s money had been transferred to the accounts of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sisters in Dubai. “The prime minister will have to account for this.”

Rana Sanaullah expressed the hope that Mr Sharif would get relief from the high court as the prosecution had been unable to bring forth any evidence of corruption against him. “Nawaz Sharif is facing politics of revenge,” he claimed.

He said those who had “installed the PTI government through rigged polls” should now admit their mistake and take corrective measures. “If the present economic conditions persist for another three months, businesses will be forced to pack up,” he warned.

Published in Dawn, January 11th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

PANAMAGATE
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
Amir
Jan 11, 2019 08:21am

And an average citizens in prison only gets harrassment from the jailer.

Recommend 0
Qamar
Jan 11, 2019 08:28am

Convicted criminal demanding luxurious life in jail....only in Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Qurat
Jan 11, 2019 08:32am

Can someone explain him the definition of "jail" and "punishment"?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Youth and sports

Youth and sports

Sports can teach our youth valuable lessons in how to live and work in harmony.

Editorial

Updated January 11, 2019

Firing the gas MDs

Assigning blame to MDs of SSGCL and SNGPL appears odd, given that they are not responsible for gas production or import.
Updated January 11, 2019

Pemra’s diktats

THE culture wars appear to be heating up once again as regulators and the superior judiciary wade awkwardly into the...
January 11, 2019

Cyber harassment

DEFAMATION, blackmail, non-consensual use of images, unsolicited contact — these are just a few of the most...
Updated January 10, 2019

Extending military courts, again?

Pakistan must not lose its constitutional, democratic and fundamental-rights moorings in fight against terror.
January 10, 2019

Smuggling lives

HUMAN trafficking remains one of the most pressing, cross-border issues of contemporary times. And its victims are ...
Updated January 10, 2019

Cricket woes

PACE and bounce, Pakistani batsmen’s Achilles heel on tours abroad for decades now, have come back to haunt them ...