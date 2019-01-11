DAWN.COM

Military test fires newly-inducted air defence weapon system

Dawn.comJanuary 11, 2019

“The LY80 weapon system will strengthen the national defence,” said Gen Bajwa. —ISPR
Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said induction of long-range air defence weapon system LY80 has greatly enhanced the capability of the military’s air defence arm, Radio Pakistan reported.

Gen Bajwa said this while witnessing the firepower capability display along with Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan at the air defence firing range near Karachi.

“The LY80 weapon system will strengthen the national defence,” Gen Bajwa was quoted as saying.

While interacting with the officers and troops, the army chief congratulated the army air defence for the successful conduct of firepower capability display.

Firing by the air defence weapon systems was the culminating event of the two-week-long exercise Al-Bayza 2019, read a statement issued by the military’s media wing.

Hallmark of the event was the first-ever fire by the recently inducted long-range air defence weapon system LY80.

LY80 weapon system will strengthen the national defence. —ISPR
“Induction of LY-80 has realised the concept of a comprehensive, layered and integrated air defence capability with enhanced lethality,” read the Inter-Services Public relations statement.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan congratulated the Pakistan Army over induction of LY 80, saying the system has reinforced the country’s overall air defence capability.

The commander Karachi corps, the commander of Army Air Defence Command and other senior officials also witnessed the event.

