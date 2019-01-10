DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

If opposition leader can appear before NAB, so can prime minister: NAB chief Javed Iqbal

Rana Bilal | Ali WaqarJanuary 10, 2019

Email

Javed Iqbal says all politicians are equal in the eyes of NAB.— File
Javed Iqbal says all politicians are equal in the eyes of NAB.— File

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal said that if "[the] leader of the opposition in National Assembly can appear before the bureau then the leader of the treasury benches [prime minister] has no right to flunk the NAB proceedings."

The NAB chairman said this during his visit to the bureau's office in Lahore on Thursday. He rejected the impression that NAB had ever faced a "pressure to deal with the ruling regime with a soft approach".

"NAB is not associated with any organisation, political party or any government," he maintained, adding that the accountability watchdog would "never take an excessive or revenge measure".

The chairman added that NAB is only loyal to Pakistan and its people. "If someone has committed a crime then he will have to face the consequences. No one can stop NAB from taking legal action," he added.

He said NAB will never become a party to any National Reconciliation Ordinance. "All politicians are equal in the eyes of NAB."

"NAB is the only institution which succeeded in arresting corrupt elements and recovered looted money to the tune of Rs297 billion," the chairman said.

Shahbaz skips accountability court hearing

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif skipped hearing of the case pertaining to Ramzan Sugar Mills in the Lahore's accountability court.

At the onset of the hearing, the counsel for Sharif told the court that his client was in Islamabad as a medical board had conducted a checkup of Sharif on Jan 2 and refrained him from travelling.

The judge, Syed Najamul Hassan, directed the NAB prosecutor to submit the reference against Sharif in the next hearing.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Debating debt

Debating debt

Khurram Husain
This is not the only time basic numerical literacy is required before launching an analytical ship into unknown waters.

Editorial

Updated January 10, 2019

Extending military courts, again?

Pakistan must not lose its constitutional, democratic and fundamental-rights moorings in fight against terror.
January 10, 2019

Smuggling lives

HUMAN trafficking remains one of the most pressing, cross-border issues of contemporary times. And its victims are ...
Updated January 10, 2019

Cricket woes

PACE and bounce, Pakistani batsmen’s Achilles heel on tours abroad for decades now, have come back to haunt them ...
Updated January 09, 2019

JIT deletion

Better accountability does not lie in ad hoc solutions such as JITs and arbitrary arrests.
Updated January 09, 2019

Boom and bust

Perhaps the planners can take a moment to reflect on how the previous five-year plan worked out.
January 09, 2019

Injured schoolchildren

TRANSPORT in many of Pakistan’s cities has become a serious public safety issue, endangering countless lives each...