Amnesty calls for international probe into Khashoggi murder

AFPUpdated January 10, 2019

A woman holds a street sign reading "Jamal Khashoggi street" as members of Amnesty international gather in front of Saudi Arabian consulate on January 10, 2019 in Istanbul. —AFP
A woman holds a street sign reading "Jamal Khashoggi street" as members of Amnesty international gather in front of Saudi Arabian consulate on January 10, 2019 in Istanbul. —AFP
Andrew Gardner, Amnesty International's Turkey Researcher (L), and Erol Onderoglu, Turkey representative for international rights group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) hang a street sign reading "Jamal Khashoggi street", in the street of Saudi Arabian consulate. —AFP
Andrew Gardner, Amnesty International's Turkey Researcher (L), and Erol Onderoglu, Turkey representative for international rights group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) hang a street sign reading "Jamal Khashoggi street", in the street of Saudi Arabian consulate. —AFP

Amnesty International on Thursday called for an international investigation into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in a ceremony marking the 100th day since his killing sparked global outrage.

“We once again call for an international investigation under the authority of the United Nations into the murder of Jamal Khashoggi,” Goksu Ozahishali, one of the rights group's Turkey representatives, said in a statement read out in front of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, the scene of the murder.

In a case that shocked the world Khashoggi, a US resident and Riyadh critic who wrote for the Washington Post, was murdered and his corpse dismembered inside the kingdom's diplomatic compound on October 2.

“We demand justice for Jamal Khashoggi who fought for the freedom of expression in the Arab world,” Ozahishali said.

Members of Amnesty International hang a street sign reading "Jamal Khashoggi street" in front of the Saudi Arabian consulate. —AFP
Members of Amnesty International hang a street sign reading "Jamal Khashoggi street" in front of the Saudi Arabian consulate. —AFP

Amnesty activists later symbolically hung a street sign reading “Jamal Khashoggi Street” where the Saudi consulate is located.

Several questions remain unanswered including the whereabouts of Khashoggi's remains more than three months after the murder.

Read next: Jamal Khashoggi understood power. That’s why he’s dead

“It's absolutely shocking that 100 days later there are no real concrete steps to bring this murder to justice,” Andrew Gardner, Amnesty's Turkey strategy and research manager, told AFP.

“Unfortunately the international community has been incredibly weak, and trade and diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia have taken precedence over fundamental human values,” he said.

After evidence emerged that the killing was done by a team of Saudis sent from Riyadh and closely linked to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the international community demanded a transparent investigation.

Turkey and Saudi Arabia have opened separate investigations into the murder but Ankara has repeatedly accused Riyadh of failure to cooperate.

Turkish officials have blamed the crown prince for the killing, which the Saudi authorities categorically deny.

A trial opened last week in Saudi Arabia. The prosecutor has demanded the death penalty against five of the accused whose identities have not been revealed.

Sam
Jan 10, 2019 06:40pm

Saudi government should hold themselves to the same justice standards as they have been doing to other citizens. They cannot have two systems one for the elites and other for the ordinary class. This is a big test to prove their integrity and restore trust in their governance.

Pervez
Jan 10, 2019 07:06pm

If Saudi’s have no hand in Mr. Khashoggi’s assassination then they have nothing to worry about,

Ahmed bin Babar
Jan 10, 2019 07:06pm

Quite legitimate and courageous pursuit to block all future brutalities...

Khan
Jan 10, 2019 07:51pm

Unfortunate and sad!

