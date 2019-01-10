DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Cabinet to wait for SC written order regarding removal of names from ECL: Fawad Chaudhry

Dawn.comJanuary 10, 2019

Email

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference following the federal cabinet meeting on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference following the federal cabinet meeting on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said the federal cabinet has rejected the recommendations of the interior ministry to remove the names of 20 individuals from the Exit Control List (ECL).

He was addressing a press conference following the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad.

The information minister said that the law ministry had informed the cabinet that the Supreme Court's written order pertaining to the removal of names from the ECL has not been issued as yet.

Chaudhry said a cabinet committee has been formed, which includes Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem, Minister of State for Interior Shahryar Afridi, Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Accountability Shahzad Akbar and the Interior Secretary Azam Suleman Khan. This committee will review the issues pertaining to the 172 names, looking at the roles of each person, following which it will present its recommendations to the cabinet.

The minister added that once the written orders of the SC are issued, the cabinet will also seek the committee's guidance regarding whether a review appeal of the court order should be submitted or not.

A visibly disturbed Supreme Court on December 31 had ordered the federal cabinet to reconsider its “hasty decision” of placing the names of 172 individuals, including Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other Pakistan Peoples Party stalwarts, on the ECL.

The court had taken up the report of a joint investigation team (JIT) constituted to probe fake bank accounts revolving around a 2015 inquiry into the suspicious transactions when ‘benami’ accounts were identified.

On the recommendations of the JIT, the federal cabinet had in its meeting on Dec 27 last year decided to place the names of 172 individuals on the ECL, including Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Murad Ali Shah, Farooq H. Naek and several other leaders and provincial ministers belonging to the PPP.

But the apex court had asked the federal cabinet to reconsider the decision in its next meeting and decide the matter after due application of mind instead of merely relying on the JIT recommendations.

“The JIT report is not a holy scripture,” the chief justice had obser­ved, adding that a sitting chief minister was being stigmatised.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Debating debt

Debating debt

Khurram Husain
This is not the only time basic numerical literacy is required before launching an analytical ship into unknown waters.

Editorial

Updated January 10, 2019

Extending military courts, again?

Pakistan must not lose its constitutional, democratic and fundamental-rights moorings in fight against terror.
January 10, 2019

Smuggling lives

HUMAN trafficking remains one of the most pressing, cross-border issues of contemporary times. And its victims are ...
Updated January 10, 2019

Cricket woes

PACE and bounce, Pakistani batsmen’s Achilles heel on tours abroad for decades now, have come back to haunt them ...
Updated January 09, 2019

JIT deletion

Better accountability does not lie in ad hoc solutions such as JITs and arbitrary arrests.
Updated January 09, 2019

Boom and bust

Perhaps the planners can take a moment to reflect on how the previous five-year plan worked out.
January 09, 2019

Injured schoolchildren

TRANSPORT in many of Pakistan’s cities has become a serious public safety issue, endangering countless lives each...