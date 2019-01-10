DAWN.COM

Indian minister says ban on Indian TV content will not end 'people to people' contact

Dawn.comUpdated January 10, 2019

Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh says Pakistanis will continue to watch Indian content. — AFP/File
Indian Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh said that a ban on Indian content in Pakistan will not keep the audience from watching the neighbouring country's shows, ANI reported on Thursday.

The comment came a day after Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar made it clear, during the hearing of a case, that the Supreme Court will not allow Indian content to be shown on Pakistani TV channels as it "damages our culture".

"People to people contact won't end with one man's statement," Singh told the Indian media.

In 2016, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) had imposed a complete ban on airing Indian content on local television and FM radio channels.

The decision was largely seen as a tit-for-tat move after similar actions were taken by some channels and the entertainment industry in India against Pakistani content and artists.

In 2017, the Lahore High Court had lifted the Pemra-imposed ban, declaring it null and void as the federal government had no objections regarding the same.

The following year, the Supreme Court — while hearing a case filed by the United Producers Association pertaining to the broadcast of foreign content on Pakistani television channels — had reinstated the ban on the transmission of Indian content on local television channels, setting aside the LHC orders.

"They are trying to [obstruct the construction] of our dam and we cannot even ban their channels?" the top judge had fumed as he ordered the broadcast of Indian shows to be "shut down" before adding that the authorities should "only air appropriate content".

citizen
Jan 10, 2019 01:54pm

Not good decision by SC.

Recommend 0
Frank
Jan 10, 2019 01:55pm

Won't make much difference. Indian shows are actually not that popular with Pakistanis, at least here in Punjab.

Recommend 0
MUHAMMAD FAHEEM KHAN
Jan 10, 2019 01:56pm

hypocrisy at its best India has banned Pak media for decades now but they can only see Pakistan banning them

Recommend 0
Kuzey
Jan 10, 2019 02:13pm

Once a traveler was asked what difference u noticed between pakisan n India. Pat came the reply," only the script has changed but the tea is tea what they call as chaie. Either side of the fence it is sweet but the aroma is same!

Recommend 0
Zahid
Jan 10, 2019 02:49pm

@Kuzey, what's the difference between Gemrmany and France. Please elaborate?

Recommend 0
Salman
Jan 10, 2019 02:51pm

Supreme court and government of Pakistan represent people here .Their decisions reflect local aspirations .so relax .your content is not indispensable

Recommend 0
Jass
Jan 10, 2019 02:52pm

Yeah people to people contact is needed

Recommend 0
Shah
Jan 10, 2019 02:54pm

What is the Indian minister even talking about? We must remember that Pakistani channels are banned in India and Pakistani artists are banned from performing in India.

Recommend 0
raj sahoo
Jan 10, 2019 02:55pm

In my opinion Pakistan should also banned YouTube because 99% pakistan watching Indian contains in youtube. Pakistan filter Indian contain in TV channel but can't filter in youtube channel.

Recommend 0
sajjad Razza
Jan 10, 2019 02:57pm

Pakistani channels show IPL regularly but do they show PSL in india ?

Recommend 0
Shehzada Rana
Jan 10, 2019 03:04pm

Mr VK Singh, its not the one man statement but the voice of Pakistani people.

Recommend 0
Jjacky
Jan 10, 2019 03:05pm

There is no such news in Indian media.

Recommend 0
Practical
Jan 10, 2019 03:08pm

Oh, and what about the ban on Pakistani content in India, and the calls for Pakistani actors to be expelled from Indian cinema? Hypocrisy in fine form.

Recommend 0
prakash
Jan 10, 2019 03:10pm

He is not wrong

Recommend 0
FROM
Jan 10, 2019 03:11pm

@VK Singh You do know that Pakistani artists were barred by the film industry trade bodies to work in the industry. Furthermore every time Pak artists perform in India, the like of RSS makes sure that these artists are driven out of the venues. After all this, don't be surprised at the reaction?

Recommend 0
Rudraksh
Jan 10, 2019 03:12pm

Yes please ban all Indian content, they are shown illegally anyways and doesn’t generate any revenue for India.

Recommend 0
fairman
Jan 10, 2019 03:13pm

He is right. Though Pakistan channels are not available on this side but they are very popular here thanks to Youtube. Beside their TV dramas, program like Khabarnaak, Mazaaq raat, Hasb e hall, Joke dar joke are much loved and watched here. The persons like Mr. Hasan Nissar, Mr. Rauf Klasra, Dr. Parvez Hoodbhoy and many other command great honour and huge following here.Moreover the Dawn is the most read online english newspaper on this side of border. The majority of the people on both side of border want love and peace between two countries.

Recommend 0
Shamim Ahmed
Jan 10, 2019 03:14pm

But Indians shall not be allowed to see Pakistani TV contents

Recommend 0
Azhar Khan
Jan 10, 2019 03:18pm

Look who is talking. Frankly, Indian contents never appealed to me. It's culturally so different.

Recommend 0
Human
Jan 10, 2019 03:19pm

Issue is, Indian content is heavy on vulgarity and propaganda. We are really happy without it. I have not seen a Bollywood film in a long time.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 10, 2019 03:23pm

Obviously this man has not fully fathomed the naya Pakistan. Until India learns to behave and sits to resolve kashmir and stops sending government terrorists like kubushan yadev, Pakistan will look down on India and its products.

Recommend 0
Nikhil
Jan 10, 2019 03:24pm

Dear minister... Don't need this statement from you this will not help the matter

Recommend 0

