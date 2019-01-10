DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Football legends Kaka, Figo arrive in Karachi to kick off World Soccer Stars event

Dawn.comUpdated January 10, 2019

Email

International Footballer Luis figo aur Kaka karachi puhanch gay

Football legends Kaka and Luis Figo have landed in Karachi to officially kick off the World Soccer Stars event in the country.

The two Real Madrid superstars tweeted a message for Pakistani fans prior to boarding their Karachi-bound flight.

They had announced their planned visit of Pakistan last week through video snippets.

“It’s exciting to see another emerging country in Asia embrace football," Figo had said in a video announcement of his visit to Pakistan. "I’m certain in a population of 220 million there must be huge potential waiting to emerge into the international scene.”

“I am delighted to visit Pakistan and play an instrumental role in promoting and helping football in the country. I have never been to Pakistan so I am really excited to come and play football whilst helping unearth hidden talent,” said Kaka, who retired from professional football in 2017.

The duo are being brought by TouchSky Group, a UK-based player and event management company, which also brought Ronaldinho and several others stars to the country in 2017 in another exhibition event.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Debating debt

Debating debt

Khurram Husain
This is not the only time basic numerical literacy is required before launching an analytical ship into unknown waters.

Editorial

Updated January 10, 2019

Extending military courts, again?

Pakistan must not lose its constitutional, democratic and fundamental-rights moorings in fight against terror.
January 10, 2019

Smuggling lives

HUMAN trafficking remains one of the most pressing, cross-border issues of contemporary times. And its victims are ...
Updated January 10, 2019

Cricket woes

PACE and bounce, Pakistani batsmen’s Achilles heel on tours abroad for decades now, have come back to haunt them ...
Updated January 09, 2019

JIT deletion

Better accountability does not lie in ad hoc solutions such as JITs and arbitrary arrests.
Updated January 09, 2019

Boom and bust

Perhaps the planners can take a moment to reflect on how the previous five-year plan worked out.
January 09, 2019

Injured schoolchildren

TRANSPORT in many of Pakistan’s cities has become a serious public safety issue, endangering countless lives each...