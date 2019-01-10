Football legends Kaka, Figo arrive in Karachi to kick off World Soccer Stars event

Football legends Kaka and Luis Figo have landed in Karachi to officially kick off the World Soccer Stars event in the country.

The two Real Madrid superstars tweeted a message for Pakistani fans prior to boarding their Karachi-bound flight.

They had announced their planned visit of Pakistan last week through video snippets.

“It’s exciting to see another emerging country in Asia embrace football," Figo had said in a video announcement of his visit to Pakistan. "I’m certain in a population of 220 million there must be huge potential waiting to emerge into the international scene.”

“I am delighted to visit Pakistan and play an instrumental role in promoting and helping football in the country. I have never been to Pakistan so I am really excited to come and play football whilst helping unearth hidden talent,” said Kaka, who retired from professional football in 2017.

The duo are being brought by TouchSky Group, a UK-based player and event management company, which also brought Ronaldinho and several others stars to the country in 2017 in another exhibition event.