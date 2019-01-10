DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PTI withdraws ECP petition against Zardari, plans to pursue case in SC

Fahad ChaudhryJanuary 10, 2019

Email

PTI MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman claims to have found more evidence against Asif Zardari. — DawnNewsTV
PTI MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman claims to have found more evidence against Asif Zardari. — DawnNewsTV

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman on Thursday said that he plans on pursuing the concealment of assets case against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in the Supreme Court as he withdrew his petition filed in the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

On December 21, Zaman, in his petition, had accused Zardari of owning an apartment in Belaire Condomi­niums located at 524 East 72nd Street, New York, but not declaring it in his nomination papers for the 2018 general elections. He had subsequently moved the ECP seeking Zardari's disqualification from the National Assembly.

Read: PTI minister shares property tax bills of NY flat allegedly owned by Zardari

The PTI lawmaker, during the hearing of his petition in the ECP today, asked for his petition to be retracted, claiming that "we have found evidence that we will present at the highest forum only".

Zaman, on the instruction of ECP member from Sindh Abdul Ghaffar Soomro, submitted a handwritten request, saying: "I want to take this case to the Supreme Court because I believe the evidences I have acquired [...] are pivotal and in the best interest of Pakistan."

He later held a media talk outside the ECP office in which he claimed to have found more evidence against Asif Zardari. "The evidence has been verified. Our preparation is complete," he said.

"We want to bring this case to a logical conclusion, so we asked the ECP to allow us to take it to the Supreme Court."

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
AW
Jan 10, 2019 11:46am

I hope that PTI is sincere in pursuing the disqualification case against Asif Ali Zardari and that withdrawal of its application from the ECP is not some compromise with the ppp

Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Jan 10, 2019 11:48am

Moving ECP first made sense. If SCP throws out the case, that will be the end of the matter. If ECP had rejected the case, then at least he would have a second chance by going to SCP.

Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Jan 10, 2019 11:49am

Does this indicate any ''deal'' between PTI and PPP?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Debating debt

Debating debt

Khurram Husain
This is not the only time basic numerical literacy is required before launching an analytical ship into unknown waters.

Editorial

Updated January 10, 2019

Extending military courts, again?

Pakistan must not lose its constitutional, democratic and fundamental-rights moorings in fight against terror.
January 10, 2019

Smuggling lives

HUMAN trafficking remains one of the most pressing, cross-border issues of contemporary times. And its victims are ...
Updated January 10, 2019

Cricket woes

PACE and bounce, Pakistani batsmen’s Achilles heel on tours abroad for decades now, have come back to haunt them ...
Updated January 09, 2019

JIT deletion

Better accountability does not lie in ad hoc solutions such as JITs and arbitrary arrests.
Updated January 09, 2019

Boom and bust

Perhaps the planners can take a moment to reflect on how the previous five-year plan worked out.
January 09, 2019

Injured schoolchildren

TRANSPORT in many of Pakistan’s cities has become a serious public safety issue, endangering countless lives each...