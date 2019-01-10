DAWN.COM

SC rejects Rao Anwar's petition to have his name removed from ECL

Haseeb BhattiUpdated January 10, 2019

Rao Anwar is accused of murdering an innocent youth named Naqeebullah Mehsud in a staged 'encounter'. — File
The Supreme Court on Thursday turned down former Malir Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Rao Anwar's petition to have his name removed from the exit control list (ECL).

Anwar is accused of being involved in the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud — an aspiring model and shopkeeper from South Waziristan — and others in a fake police encounter in Karachi, but is currently out on bail.

*Dawn Investigation: Rao Anwar and the killing fields of Karachi**

He had petitioned the court to have his name removed from the ECL on account of performing Umrah and attending the wedding of his daughter abroad.

At the outset of the case today, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar questioned Anwar's counsel as to how his client was out of jail despite being accused of murder.

"Rao Anwar was an absconder," Justice Nisar noted, referring to the former policeman's infamous disappearance in the wake of the emergence of allegations against him.

"How did he [Anwar] get acquitted?"

"Rao Anwar wasn't acquitted; he is out on bail," the counsel replied. "His family lives abroad. He wants to meet them and also wants to perform Umrah with his family."

The chief justice suggested that Anwar's family be called to Pakistan as he set aside the petition.

"Confiscate Rao Anwar's petition," the top judge ordered. "He has killed a young boy. Until the trial is over, Rao Anwar will stay in Pakistan.

The chief justice rubbished Anwar's justification for seeking ECL exit, saying that the actual purpose of the petition is to "deposit abroad the wealth looted from here".

Furthermore, Justice Nisar said that "this bench knows how Rao Anwar was arrested."

"He was provided all facilities during his arrest," he added.

Naqeebullah case

Naqeebullah Mehsud was among four people killed in an encounter on January 13. While Anwar had claimed that all four of the men killed, allegedly on his orders, belonged to the terrorist outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), social media had erupted in protest against Mehsud's killing after it was found that he was an aspiring model.

The tainted police officer had gone into hiding soon after demands for his arrest in the Naqeebullah murder case had gained traction. A police JIT had then found the encounter was staged.

Anwar had then resurfaced in a dramatic manner at the Supreme Court, after repeated pleas from the chief justice, from where he was subsequently arrested.

Soon after his arrest, his house in Malir Cantonment was declared a sub-jail. He had later moved an application for provision of better class facilities in the sub-jail. The court had accepted Anwar's application for better facilities, including an exemption from being handcuffed.

In July 2018, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) had ruled that Anwar was not present at the time Naqeebullah and three others were extrajudicially killed in an alleged ‘staged’ encounter. A week later, the ATC had granted bail to Anwar.

Rashid
Jan 10, 2019 10:56am

Besides murder investigation, can CJP ask him about his income that his family had been living abroad?

Orakzai
Jan 10, 2019 11:01am

So, it means we PTM should be patient and hope for justice

AZAM AKBAR
Jan 10, 2019 11:01am

He is a killer of more than 400 innocents.

He is a murderer of more than 400 innocents.

He is a servant of the Zardaris, Bhuttos, Talpurs and PPP.

He is one of the most corrupt police officials of or in Pakistan.

He is cruel by nature.

He must get death sentence because of killing more than 400 innocents.

Fakhar
Jan 10, 2019 11:06am

Rao Anwar need not be handcuffed but Dr. Shahid Masood must

khanm
Jan 10, 2019 11:09am

SC rejects Rao Anwar's petition to have his name removed from ECL.. when Ayaan can leave so can Rao .. it is just a matter of time.. Outward judgment often fails, inward judgment never. unfortunately there has never been any battle between inward and out ward judgement. We are scrummed to be numbed.. insensitive about whatever is going on

@dead_inside
Jan 10, 2019 11:13am

What an irony. The judge is saying "He has killed a young boy. Until the trial is over, Rao Anwar will stay in Pakistan." What kind of a trial is needed after this ????

Innocent Cries
Jan 10, 2019 11:13am

Great Justice - Saqib Nisar.

AW
Jan 10, 2019 11:21am

The CJ should fume at the nonfunctional judicial system in which this alleged murderer of over 400 citizens was able to secure bail along with grant of all extra ordinary personal facilities and his case still lingers without judgement

Patriot
Jan 10, 2019 11:22am

Why is he treated like a hero? He has murdered an innocent young man, who had his full life ahead of him.

Farman ali Saeed UK
Jan 10, 2019 11:23am

Rao Anwer deserved to stay in Pak till this murder case to be decide. Thank u Honorable SC CJ. for not allowing him to leave country. His name should in ECL. His case to transfer another judge of ATC. This ATC given him bail which he does not deserve. Law should take its course/

Karim Khan
Jan 10, 2019 11:25am

Fake encounter specialists, yes correct in ECL.

Shib
Jan 10, 2019 11:39am

Hope the justice will be served...the murderers of Nakeeb Ullah will be brought to books... including Rao Anwar..... Nation wants to see the justice is being done sooner than later....

inam
Jan 10, 2019 11:42am

Well done chief justice you are done so much for this country we will miss you

