Police, Rangers issued notices in missing person case

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 10, 2019

Man contends his brother was allegedly picked up by LEAs from his house in Karachi's Korangi on the night of Dec 20. ─ File photo
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday issued notices to provincial police officer, director general of Rangers and others on a petition seeking whereabouts of a missing person.

The petitioner, Abdul Hannan, through his lawyer moved the SHC and contended that his brother Abdul Raheem was allegedly picked up from his house in a Korangi locality on the night of Dec 20 by personnel of law enforcement agencies.

Thereafter, the lawyer argued that the petitioner approached the SHO of the Korangi Industrial Area police station and other authorities concerned to know whereabouts of the detainee, but to no avail.

Impleading the home secretary, DG Rangers, IG Sindh, DIG CTD and others as respondents, the petitioner pleaded for whereabouts of his brother and also sought directive for respondents to produce the detainee before the court.

After the preliminary hearing, a two-judge bench of the SHC headed by Justice Khadim Hussain Tunio issued notices to the respondents with direction to file comments.

Suspect remanded in murder case

The administrative judge of antiterrorism courts on Wednesday remanded a suspect in custody of the Counter-Terrorism Department in a case pertaining to murder of two seminary teachers.

The CTD produced Abbas, alias Chotoo, before the court and contended that he was allegedly involved in the murder of two seminary teachers Mufti Kamran and Mufti Ghulam Akbar, who were gunned down inside a seminary in Gulshan-i-Iqbal Block 6 in August 2016.

The investigating officer further submitted that four accused had already been arrested and were facing trial in the double murder case before an ATC and sought custody of newly-arrested suspect for questioning. The administrative judge handed over the suspect to CTD on five-day physical remand.

The prosecution said that the CTD had arrested Syed Amir Husain Rizvi, Zainul Abideen, Faiziyab Ali and Syed Mohsin in September 2016 for their alleged involvement in the present case as well as some other cases.

Published in Dawn, January 10th, 2019

