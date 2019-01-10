DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Police point finger at London in Ali Raza Abidi’s murder probe

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 10, 2019

Email

Police claim to have found leads suggesting MQM's London-, S. Africa-based members were in Karachi to execute job. ─ Dawn archives
Police claim to have found leads suggesting MQM's London-, S. Africa-based members were in Karachi to execute job. ─ Dawn archives

KARACHI: While not ruling out extremism as a motive, the police authorities on Wednesday hinted at narrowing down the scope of investigation into last month’s murder of Ali Raza Abidi, former MNA and leader of a faction of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, when they claimed to have found leads suggesting that the party’s London- and South Africa-based members were in the city to execute the job.

Talking to reporters after seeing former Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair at his residence in Defence Housing Authority, SSP South Pir Mohammed Shah said that the probe into Mr Abidi’s killing had made some headway and the investigators were close to knowing the motive and people behind his assassination.

“We are gradually moving forward in that [Abidi’s killing] case,” he said. “We are excluding people and groups who cannot be suspected of their involvement in the incident. But definitely there are credible reports that people of the London group, or you can say the South African group, are here in the city. Every government agency is doing its job and adding its inputs. Considering the history of violence in Karachi, we cannot rule out extremism and terrorism as a possible motive, but there are other actors as well who are taken into account.”

Published in Dawn, January 10th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Debating debt

Debating debt

Khurram Husain
This is not the only time basic numerical literacy is required before launching an analytical ship into unknown waters.

Editorial

January 10, 2019

Smuggling lives

HUMAN trafficking remains one of the most pressing, cross-border issues of contemporary times. And its victims are ...
Updated January 10, 2019

Cricket woes

PACE and bounce, Pakistani batsmen’s Achilles heel on tours abroad for decades now, have come back to haunt them ...
Updated January 09, 2019

JIT deletion

Better accountability does not lie in ad hoc solutions such as JITs and arbitrary arrests.
Updated January 09, 2019

Boom and bust

Perhaps the planners can take a moment to reflect on how the previous five-year plan worked out.
January 09, 2019

Injured schoolchildren

TRANSPORT in many of Pakistan’s cities has become a serious public safety issue, endangering countless lives each...