NAB arrests builder for cheating public

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 10, 2019

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi on Wed­nesday claimed to have arrested a builder for allegedly occupying official land and cheating the general public out of millions of rupees.

“NAB arrested Zafar Nehal, chairman of Arisha Cooperative Society,” said the spokesperson.

He was allegedly involved in corruption and corrupt practices by illegally occupying government land and cheating the public at large.

“The liability [is] estimated approximately at Rs700 million,” the official added.

Published in Dawn, January 10th, 2019

