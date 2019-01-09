5 Pakistani nationals stranded in Egypt charged with drug smuggling: Foreign Office

Five Pakistani nationals who were earlier stranded on a ship off the Egyptian coast have been charged with involvement in drug trafficking, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

The Pakistani citizens were produced in an Egyptian court after being stuck on a ship off the Egyptian port of Safaga.

According to a Foreign Office statement, an officer from the Pakistani mission in Cairo was deputed to assist the five sailors during the court proceedings.

The crew was subsequently charged with involvement in smuggling drugs, "which [were] allegedly found on the ship", the press release said.

"The crew has denied any involvement [in the drug trafficking,] stating that they were hired for [the] transportation of cargo by an agent of M/s Marseilli Shipping Lines in Dubai."

The Pakistani embassy in Cairo is actively pursuing the matter and remains in touch with the local authorities and the five Pakistanis, the FO spokesperson said.