DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Gas crisis: PM Khan orders 'immediate removal' of SSGC, SNGPL managing directors

Dawn.comJanuary 09, 2019

Email

Decision taken by the premier after submission of report by inquiry committee tasked with probing gas supply crisis. —APP/File
Decision taken by the premier after submission of report by inquiry committee tasked with probing gas supply crisis. —APP/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered that the managing directors of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) be removed immediately from their posts, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday.

The information minister's statement has attributed the prime minister's decision to the review of a report submitted by a committee tasked with probing the ongoing gas supply crisis which rapidly escalated across the country over the past few months.

"The inquiry committee's report was presented to the prime minister yesterday," read the statement tweeted by Chaudhry, which adds that "keeping in view the report's findings, the prime minister has announced that the heads of Sui Northern and Sui Northern be removed from their posts immediately".

Last month, the prime minister had ordered an inquiry into the dwindling supply of gas which not only forced industry closures across Punjab and Karachi, but even affected domestic consumers as residents in many parts faced outages.

The premier had summoned Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Ghulam Sarwar Khan who briefed him regarding SNGPL and SSGC's concealment of information from the government pertinent to a fault faced by some of the gas compressors.

Editorial: Gas crisis

According to the petroleum minister, a drop in gas production in the south fields of Kunnar Pasakhi and Gambat caused problems in Karachi, and faults in gas compressors at Nawabshah and Saran created shortages in the north.

“SNGPL did not report gas demand and supply shortfall in December accurately to the government, and SSGCL failed to inform the government about faults in the compressors in a timely manner,” a statement issued by the PM Office said.

“The specific allegations against the managing directors of SNGPL and SSGCL include negligence in reporting of facts to the ministry or incompetence to deal with operational issues, withholding of information from the government and overall systematic governance failure of SNGPL and SSGCL,” according to a notification issued by the petroleum division.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (17)

1000 characters
WayToGo
Jan 09, 2019 07:08pm

Will we get the gas after removing the MDs.....

Recommend 0
Shah
Jan 09, 2019 07:20pm

More heads must roll! I am surprised PTI have´t fired more people since forming government.

Recommend 0
Waqas
Jan 09, 2019 07:23pm

Can't do your job you're out !

Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Jan 09, 2019 07:25pm

Heads need to roll, too many incompetent officials in every institution.

Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Jan 09, 2019 07:26pm

Firm action needs to be taken against those not performing, this culture of incompetence needs to be eradicated from all institutions.

Recommend 0
Ravi
Jan 09, 2019 07:27pm

The government as well as PM should know that gas cannot be treated as electricity. Only electricity has to be consumed on production or varied based on demand. Gas can be stored in tanks like oil and supplied as per demand.

Recommend 0
Life
Jan 09, 2019 07:28pm

I wonder what government would do if they were made aware of the breakdown of some compressor. Will they dispatch a team of mechanics or order the gas companies to repair it quickly. If the latter is the case than the MD's should be fired if they were not carrying on the repairs.

Recommend 0
Obsrvr
Jan 09, 2019 07:29pm

Why not admit the mistake regarding LPG and diversion of gas from one province to another!

Recommend 0
Orakzai
Jan 09, 2019 07:30pm

What benefits it will give to people by removing head of gas companies ?

Recommend 0
Ranjha
Jan 09, 2019 07:31pm

The attempted sabotage of IK's government continues by mafia implants in all departments!

Recommend 0
Arshad
Jan 09, 2019 07:32pm

Useless move. ..people have already suffered.

Recommend 0
haider shaikh
Jan 09, 2019 07:39pm

Great decision! Performance should be the only criteria because bureaucracy is the root cause of inefficiency of all the departments.

Recommend 0
Danish
Jan 09, 2019 07:43pm

Very good sack the minister also . He is the root cause for gas shortage. Appoint new minister who can manage . Like Fawad Chaudhry .

Recommend 0
Adi
Jan 09, 2019 07:44pm

What was govt doing! Did they tried to compile a comprehensive picture of countrywide situation ?

Recommend 0
Javed Ali Baachaa
Jan 09, 2019 07:51pm

Timely good decision taken by PM Imran khan..These people deserve this. The entire country is facing Gas shortage. Now it is pertinent that merit based people should be posted in these strategic organisations...

Recommend 0
worth_commenting
Jan 09, 2019 07:53pm

Great step by IK but removal is not enough. These two persons also need to be punished. They must be booked under concealment of data act and lying to the government. If found guilty, they must not receive any pension either.

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Jan 09, 2019 07:53pm

The removal of both the MD's should give the desired results of ending the gas shortages in the country.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Learning from China

Learning from China

Our prime minister must realise that societal transformation requires clear vision.

Editorial

Updated January 09, 2019

JIT deletion

Better accountability does not lie in ad hoc solutions such as JITs and arbitrary arrests.
Updated January 09, 2019

Boom and bust

Perhaps the planners can take a moment to reflect on how the previous five-year plan worked out.
January 09, 2019

Injured schoolchildren

TRANSPORT in many of Pakistan’s cities has become a serious public safety issue, endangering countless lives each...
Updated January 08, 2019

Terrorism threat

Pakistan is more stable and secure than it was at the turn of the decade.
Lest we forget
Updated January 08, 2019

Lest we forget

Have we learnt any lessons since last year?
January 08, 2019

Chinese ‘education’ camps

MANY questions surround the fate of Chinese Uighur Muslims sent to ‘education’ camps run by Beijing, apparently...