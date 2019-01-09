Gas crisis: PM Khan orders 'immediate removal' of SSGC, SNGPL managing directors
Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered that the managing directors of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) be removed immediately from their posts, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday.
The information minister's statement has attributed the prime minister's decision to the review of a report submitted by a committee tasked with probing the ongoing gas supply crisis which rapidly escalated across the country over the past few months.
"The inquiry committee's report was presented to the prime minister yesterday," read the statement tweeted by Chaudhry, which adds that "keeping in view the report's findings, the prime minister has announced that the heads of Sui Northern and Sui Northern be removed from their posts immediately".
Last month, the prime minister had ordered an inquiry into the dwindling supply of gas which not only forced industry closures across Punjab and Karachi, but even affected domestic consumers as residents in many parts faced outages.
The premier had summoned Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Ghulam Sarwar Khan who briefed him regarding SNGPL and SSGC's concealment of information from the government pertinent to a fault faced by some of the gas compressors.
Editorial: Gas crisis
According to the petroleum minister, a drop in gas production in the south fields of Kunnar Pasakhi and Gambat caused problems in Karachi, and faults in gas compressors at Nawabshah and Saran created shortages in the north.
“SNGPL did not report gas demand and supply shortfall in December accurately to the government, and SSGCL failed to inform the government about faults in the compressors in a timely manner,” a statement issued by the PM Office said.
“The specific allegations against the managing directors of SNGPL and SSGCL include negligence in reporting of facts to the ministry or incompetence to deal with operational issues, withholding of information from the government and overall systematic governance failure of SNGPL and SSGCL,” according to a notification issued by the petroleum division.
Will we get the gas after removing the MDs.....
More heads must roll! I am surprised PTI have´t fired more people since forming government.
Can't do your job you're out !
Heads need to roll, too many incompetent officials in every institution.
Firm action needs to be taken against those not performing, this culture of incompetence needs to be eradicated from all institutions.
The government as well as PM should know that gas cannot be treated as electricity. Only electricity has to be consumed on production or varied based on demand. Gas can be stored in tanks like oil and supplied as per demand.
I wonder what government would do if they were made aware of the breakdown of some compressor. Will they dispatch a team of mechanics or order the gas companies to repair it quickly. If the latter is the case than the MD's should be fired if they were not carrying on the repairs.
Why not admit the mistake regarding LPG and diversion of gas from one province to another!
What benefits it will give to people by removing head of gas companies ?
The attempted sabotage of IK's government continues by mafia implants in all departments!
Useless move. ..people have already suffered.
Great decision! Performance should be the only criteria because bureaucracy is the root cause of inefficiency of all the departments.
Very good sack the minister also . He is the root cause for gas shortage. Appoint new minister who can manage . Like Fawad Chaudhry .
What was govt doing! Did they tried to compile a comprehensive picture of countrywide situation ?
Timely good decision taken by PM Imran khan..These people deserve this. The entire country is facing Gas shortage. Now it is pertinent that merit based people should be posted in these strategic organisations...
Great step by IK but removal is not enough. These two persons also need to be punished. They must be booked under concealment of data act and lying to the government. If found guilty, they must not receive any pension either.
The removal of both the MD's should give the desired results of ending the gas shortages in the country.