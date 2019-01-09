DAWN.COM

Pakistani passport remains fifth-worst globally: Henley index

Dawn.comUpdated January 09, 2019

Pakistani passport is consistently ranked among the worst in the world. — File
Pakistani passport has moved up two spots on the 2019 Henley Passport Index but continues to remain the fifth-worst passport globally, offering its holders visa-free access to just 33 countries.

In the newly unveiled index, Pakistan occupies the 102nd spot as compared to the 104th spot in the previous list, reflecting a two-spot jump for the green passport. However, as was the case with the 2018 index, the Pakistani passport is better than only four other countries: Somalia, Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq.

Read: History of the Pakistani passport

The Henley Passport Index is a ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

The ranking is based on data from the International Air Transport Association, which maintains the world’s largest and database of travel information, and it is enhanced by extensive, ongoing research by the Henley & Partners Research Department.

Japan holds top spot on the Henley Passport Index for the second year running, offering citizens visa-free access to a record 190 destinations, whereas Singapore continues to hold 2nd place, along with South Korea, which has moved up from 3rd place, with citizens able to access 189 destinations.

From the 2nd place it held at the beginning of 2018, Germany now drops to 3rd place, with access to 188 destinations. It shares this position with France.

Denmark, Italy, Finland, and Sweden share joint 4th place, with access to 187 destinations around the globe.

The UK, meanwhile, drops from 4th place to 6th place, while the US drops from 5th place to 6th place, with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 185 destinations.

In further demonstrations of Asian passport power, China moved five places up the rankings from the beginning of 2018, from 74th to 69th, while Cambodia (84th), Laos (86th), and Myanmar (90th) have each moved up four places.

Elsewhere, the Indian passport occupies the 79th spot in the rankings, sandwiched between African nations Ghana and Mozambique.

The UAE climbed five places up the rankings, from 27th place at the beginning of 2018, to 22nd place currently.

Afghanistan and Iraq continue to hold joint last place, with a visa-free/visa-on-arrival score of just 30.

Comments (139)

FairPlay
Jan 09, 2019 03:28pm

Thanks to PML and PPP for years of economic downturns, lack of development and social destruction a majority of Pakistanis are scrutinized when traveling and can’t even visit developed countries.

Banglorean
Jan 09, 2019 03:31pm

There is an improvement

Morni
Jan 09, 2019 03:32pm

Green passports are sidelined in Western and European countries.

Faisal Abbas
Jan 09, 2019 03:33pm

thank you pmln/zardari/musharraf. I guess after 5 years we can add IK too.

Mandira
Jan 09, 2019 03:33pm

Actress Saba Qamar was questioned for three hours in Tbilisi, Georgia for holding Green Passport.

bhaRAT©
Jan 09, 2019 03:34pm

Those who ruled and plundered have no shame where they were taking the country.

Akhand Bharat
Jan 09, 2019 03:39pm

Welcome to the realty

Hasnain Haque
Jan 09, 2019 03:41pm

Its not the passport but the country it belongs to. If the national reputation is good then the value of the passports is the same.

Newborn
Jan 09, 2019 03:42pm

Generational warfare and global conspiracy because the rest of the world knows that Pakistanis are the best of the best in every field of the world.

Saad
Jan 09, 2019 03:43pm

It will be Okay soon, inshallah.

Zahid
Jan 09, 2019 03:45pm

Not bad compared to "incredible India" at 79

Pak_UK
Jan 09, 2019 03:48pm

Unfair and biased.

Guest
Jan 09, 2019 03:50pm

Global conspiracy.

Swiss Neutral
Jan 09, 2019 03:58pm

Ranking of a passport in general reflects the image and credibility of a country

Babu
Jan 09, 2019 03:59pm

It is almost one and same for last 10 places.

Salman Ahmed
Jan 09, 2019 04:00pm

Shame on us.

Asif
Jan 09, 2019 04:01pm

Thanks to our corrupt politicians and bureaucracy who and their families hold passports of another countries.

Human
Jan 09, 2019 04:02pm

And then the Ns and Ps say, "What did WE do?" This will change quickly God willing.

Look
Jan 09, 2019 04:02pm

Now where are the Dr's

Xin Chao
Jan 09, 2019 04:06pm

Pakistan has a bad reputation globally. It needs to focus on development if it wants the situation to change.

Pakistani
Jan 09, 2019 04:09pm

They have no right to degrade any country on the basis of its passport.

Raging Phoenix
Jan 09, 2019 04:10pm

"Elsewhere, the Indian passport occupies the 79th spot in the rankings, sandwiched between African nations Ghana and Mozambique." Nice phrasing of words. It can't hide the feeling.

Pakistani
Jan 09, 2019 04:10pm

We all have to put acts together as a nation to make our passport worth anything

Shah
Jan 09, 2019 04:10pm

AND a special thanks go to PLM-N, PPP and Musharraf :)

Mahmood
Jan 09, 2019 04:15pm

For a good reason too!

Changing the color or name of the country will do nothing. It is the mentality and people's mentality, how they behave when they travel abroad and tendency to overstay or simply 'disappear' are the primary reasons why Pakistanis are not welcomed in too many places.

Amir Majeed
Jan 09, 2019 04:20pm

Unfortunately passport of even Nya Pakistan is worthless. IK government should take notice of this and improve the governance so Pakistani citizens are not discriminated.

Gaz
Jan 09, 2019 04:20pm

Let’s blame Imran Khan for this and not the guys who have been ruling for decades.

ABE
Jan 09, 2019 04:20pm

Viewed from a different angle, it could be worse! If Pakistanis were forced to stand in line to apply for visa to any and every country on earth.

Is it any wonder Pakistani trade and industry is not thrivingm, when most foreign countries view Pakistanis suspicioulsy and are not willing to open their borders to visa-free entry. When your free movement is restricted, your business suffers, your trade and exports become more difficult and less competitive to international markets. Something fundamentally has to change with attitude and objectives of Green Passport holders, to build confidence and level of trust with the international community.

hassam
Jan 09, 2019 04:21pm

And the credit goes to........

iftikhar
Jan 09, 2019 04:24pm

when leaders are corrupt the passport is degraded now pakistani pp will rank high under IK

M. Saeed
Jan 09, 2019 04:25pm

It shows that, we are not a tourist destination country for a long long time.

Zak
Jan 09, 2019 04:26pm

Pakistan and China will move to the top spot within a few years after political merger of the nation with China.

SATT
Jan 09, 2019 04:31pm

Congratulations for moving up two spots.

hkhan
Jan 09, 2019 04:36pm

Its a shame a the country whose countrymen used to have visa on arrival in UK in 60's /70's. Where we have gone where our future have been ransacked by these looters/pygmies. Inshaallah we will now have very soon our prestige restored and Pakistan will become a shining star in the galaxy of nations

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 09, 2019 04:39pm

This is disgraceful and all this is because of current and past corrupt politicians and like-minded people that didn't care about country's reputation abroad. We have to change this mindset to have respect in the world, and only way is to have a honest and dedicated leader and support of public that will restore our damaged image in the world. To achieve this we all have to change, sacrifice and come out of our comfort zones with positive mindset and contributions. There is NO other way!

jun
Jan 09, 2019 04:44pm

pathetic way to judge worst or best passport

Syed H
Jan 09, 2019 04:45pm

The vast majority of the populations of the lower ranked countries on this list of "best passports" are not even in a position to eat properly, leave aside get worried about disruptions to their plans of international travel (true of Pakistan and India, as well as many other countries). The utility of passports for travel is a concern for only a small minority in such countries.

Amer Rao
Jan 09, 2019 04:48pm

Its progressing

Delta
Jan 09, 2019 04:49pm

Shows lack of competency of our foreign ministry in the country and diplomats abroad.

Saeed
Jan 09, 2019 04:52pm

Very sad to see this. This shows performance of previous government's

Samiullah Fatehi
Jan 09, 2019 05:10pm

Is my country really so bad? Things are getting better day by day. We really need to enhance image of Pakistan. We are in a much better position than 10 years ago.

Look
Jan 09, 2019 05:10pm

Improved from last year,it was 2nd from below

N.Siddiqui
Jan 09, 2019 05:13pm

Ironically Pakistan has the 7th largest Diaspora in the world, with about 9 million Pakistanis in other countries...so it matters least here.

imy
Jan 09, 2019 05:21pm

Pakistan is best we have nazwaz,zardari,Imran etc

Patriot
Jan 09, 2019 05:25pm

Pakistan was a respected member of the international community until they decided to take part in the first Afghan adventure under Zia and since then nothing has worked for the country.

Anon
Jan 09, 2019 05:28pm

A bitter truth for Pakistanis to swallow.

Zullu
Jan 09, 2019 05:29pm

I am not surprised

Popcorn time
Jan 09, 2019 05:34pm

Naya pakistan on full display

Iqbal@US
Jan 09, 2019 05:39pm

Just improve economic situation of the country and bring terrorism at level zero. Pakistan could go up in the list easily. Needs only hard work to go up at all level. In one decade you can go up at least in the first fifty countries.

Aimal
Jan 09, 2019 05:44pm

Any idea why the passports of eastern neighbour so much higher.

SkyHawk
Jan 09, 2019 05:52pm

Thanks to corrupt Sharif and Zardari mafias.

Observer
Jan 09, 2019 06:00pm

Is that a surprise?

pinki
Jan 09, 2019 06:03pm

Good job tabdeeli sarkar

Sharique Javaid - Munich
Jan 09, 2019 06:06pm

wow that good to know that Pakistanis still have visa free access to 33 countries. Can you kindly publish this list so I can plan next vacation :)

Imran khan
Jan 09, 2019 06:25pm

This is no consolation

Pak
Jan 09, 2019 06:26pm

This happened because of the bad policies and corruption of PMLn and PPP government.

Rockysumrock
Jan 09, 2019 06:27pm

Naya pakistan

Rehan
Jan 09, 2019 06:31pm

All due to AAZ &. NS Teams contributions. And they think they can live happily thereafter in other countries with their looted money and families.

Naeem
Jan 09, 2019 06:40pm

These ratings are meaningless. Pakistanis who have valid reasons to travel to other countries are easily able to travel.

ali
Jan 09, 2019 06:48pm

Shame

NARESH
Jan 09, 2019 06:52pm

With the situation improving, coming year may saw rating improvement for both Syria and Iraq.

Ali Vaqar Awan
Jan 09, 2019 07:03pm

Pakistan has to take drastic steps to bring big improvement. This ranking is nothing to be proud off.

Shah
Jan 09, 2019 07:22pm

A special thanks goes to PML-N, PPP and Musharraf who gave us so much development!

Prof@uk
Jan 09, 2019 07:22pm

It reflects what the countries have been doing for their citizens. Pakistan has moved up, which is a positive sign and not negative.

kamal
Jan 09, 2019 07:31pm

@FairPlay , Please don't blame previous Governments. Blame our strategic assets found all over the world that carry green passports. No cther country wants Pakistan's strategic assets.

Alla Bux
Jan 09, 2019 08:17pm

Everyone seems to think that this poor ranking is caused by corruption. China, Ghana and many African countries are considered more corrupt (check Transperancy International index) than we, but they have higher rating. Why? Becuase of three reasons : Terrorism, terrorism and terrorism. However corrupt they may be, the earstwhile PML-N and PPP governments have nothing to do with the low rating on this index. Who then is responsible you may ask. There is only one other entity that ruled our country either directly or indirectly but shall remain nameless, that is the one that put us in this mess.

Raza
Jan 09, 2019 08:19pm

If they do a survey We will have much better results. Imran has been successful in changing perception a lot.

venkob
Jan 09, 2019 08:23pm

5th? Okay, well done!

Adil Jadoon
Jan 09, 2019 08:24pm

Lol.... who cares. Serves us right.

Imran
Jan 09, 2019 08:27pm

Atleast we are not last.

Patriot
Jan 09, 2019 08:28pm

Look at the company we are with?

Look
Jan 09, 2019 08:36pm

Where is Dr.Salaria ?

Real salaria
Jan 09, 2019 08:42pm

Welcome to naya pakistan with old passport

australian
Jan 09, 2019 08:54pm

that's y one should go for dual nationality.

Veer Singh
Jan 09, 2019 08:56pm

Looking at the bright side, its an improvement from second worst to fifth worst Passport in the world.

Javed
Jan 09, 2019 09:01pm

Our politicians are to blame for this mess but at same time we also need to understand the westerners propaganda against Pakistan. Indians are in every department which makes international decisions. As we saw bbc interview with Assad umer. Even imf decisions are made in Delhi. Just the propaganda nothing else.

Areeba
Jan 09, 2019 09:01pm

Waiting for the time when they should start thinking about the country......

Indian Munda
Jan 09, 2019 09:02pm

Change the color to "Blue" . It may change something.

imran
Jan 09, 2019 09:02pm

Under the leader ship of PM Imran Khan it will be among the top 10 most favorable passport in the world. InshahAllah.

Areeba
Jan 09, 2019 09:03pm

Waiting for the time when they should start thinking about the priorities of the county...

Omar
Jan 09, 2019 09:06pm

We need to have regulations and improve our passport index as such ratings affect Pakistani students, businessman and travelers alike. We also need to take into account the countless illegal Afghans, Indians, bengalis and rohingya who have used Pakistani passports illegally to gain asylum in foreign countries which has played a major role in ruining the Pakistani passports index ratings abroad.

Muthaida
Jan 09, 2019 09:07pm

Even Bangladesh passport has more value than Pakistan.

Rabia Janjua, Karachi
Jan 09, 2019 09:09pm

@FairPlay , because of niazi govt., no ganna change anything

Ujla sitara
Jan 09, 2019 09:10pm

It's good, people will travel less and spend less dollars. It will help Rupee to get stronger.

WayToGo
Jan 09, 2019 09:14pm

@FairPlay ,

Some one has to be blamed other then our selfs...

Judge
Jan 09, 2019 09:22pm

All are blaming government for it which is completely incorrect. Main reason is policies. There are two main reasons countries are worried about foreign national entry - one is that person should leave the country and another is that he/she should not be unwanted person like terrorist/thief/criminal.

Idol Worshipper
Jan 09, 2019 09:23pm

Is there any Indian role in this?

Amir
Jan 09, 2019 09:33pm

@Pak_UK, apply for a visa to a country and u will know what it means

Daskalos
Jan 09, 2019 09:39pm

Which 33 countries allow us entry without visas? That would be interesting to know, the article doesn't mention them. Do we have reciprocal arrangements with these countries? Are we also allowing visa free travel to other countries who aren't allowing us the same facility in return? Surely, we should also be strictly about a quid pro quo basis?

Omar
Jan 09, 2019 09:42pm

There was a time a while back when Pakistani passport holders could travel all over Europe without prior visa requirement . How far have we collectively fallen as a nation !

Sorab
Jan 09, 2019 09:46pm

Whole world jealous of CPEC?

Sarmad
Jan 09, 2019 09:56pm

Unbelievable. Nigeria and Congo are better than us. What a shame.

Khanm
Jan 09, 2019 09:56pm

A passport does not represent a country..look at an American passport probably ranks high in the globe and look at her president..no country apart from a few like him ..

brmurr
Jan 09, 2019 11:41pm

@Saeed,

Not just the government, but the people as well. You need to take ownership to turn things around. Look in the mirror.

Miqbal rangoonwala
Jan 09, 2019 11:46pm

Even to make this passport in awami merkez the corrupt officer asked me to bring Nikha name from kohat Is kohat not part of pakistan or since when it become part afganistan asked my boss to the corrupt officer,the corrupt officer was ashamed

ali ahmed
Jan 09, 2019 11:46pm

@FairPlay , IT is not due economy rather terrorism and militancy is the problem

Uday Kumar
Jan 10, 2019 12:11am

Country's strength depends on people as well as leaders. I see other's comments blaming only political leaders. What about the people's contribution? See frequent news in papers regarding crimes done by the people and acts of illegal immigrants from other country. Every thing count. Politically I don't see much difference between India and Pakistan. But people's maturity and thinking in India having an edge over Pakistan. People should change first and educate in non-religious general schools and give up religious hatred. Every thing will change in favor of Pakistan automatically. Even CPEC can't change Pakistan fate. But People can change their fate with positive mind set.

jung2018
Jan 10, 2019 12:27am

It has nothing to do w/ corruption. Lets ask China to give visa free entry for Pakistanis.

Syur
Jan 10, 2019 12:46am

They should weight it with the population of the country

Nazir Alimohammad
Jan 10, 2019 12:48am

One cannot blame politicians for everything. It has to be a collective blame. You are all part of it. Look around and see where things are going wrong and you will get my point.

Imran
Jan 10, 2019 12:51am

This will happen when the ruling classes possess EU and North American passports.

ARIF GODIL
Jan 10, 2019 02:43am

@imran, please stop dreaming. It will take a long time to come in the top 10. However, PTI should set a target of where the Pakistani passport will be at the end of five years of their rule.

MI
Jan 10, 2019 02:44am

@imran, get real

Mirza N. Baig
Jan 10, 2019 02:51am

This is a good start for present government, but we have a long way to go

Tyre
Jan 10, 2019 03:17am

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, Sorry to say, Sir, you get a government as you rightly deserved. That is what political and social science tell us.

PLANETTREKKER
Jan 10, 2019 03:27am

"I have seen the enemy and it is ALL of us" - True Pakistani self-reflection. Now for the hard work - repairing a country, at all levels, that has so much promise and blessed with resources. It may take a generation, but the work starts now.

Zak
Jan 10, 2019 03:53am

‘Elsewhere, the Indian passport occupies the 79th spot in the rankings, sandwiched between African nations Ghana and Mozambique.’

Not faring much better

NewsFlash
Jan 10, 2019 04:10am

News-Flash: The fact is, contrary to many comments, that it is not due to corrupt politicians of Pakistan and PPP and PMLN, etc. Just a cursory look informs other reasons. Just look at the names of the last 5 countries which includes Pakistan and determine what is common among all these 5 countries. That is the clue to the real answer.

Zak
Jan 10, 2019 04:44am

2 spot improvement due to IK.

Wahab
Jan 10, 2019 06:42am

@imran, lol!

Pervez
Jan 10, 2019 06:47am

@Pak_UK, rest of the world is against us?

Jay
Jan 10, 2019 07:25am

@Javed, thanks for giving Somuch leverage to India but Indian passport is not in top 10 either, so blaming India for all your problems will not solve anything neither blaming previous govt deeds .

Proud Pakistani
Jan 10, 2019 07:44am

An ordinary Pakistani like me has been to USA, Europe and Far East on this Green Passport AH, Its not the passport buddy its the person holding the passport. You work hard and get good skills and be truthful. No embassy will refuse you a Visa.

Amna
Jan 10, 2019 07:48am

Thanks to Zia ul Haq

Lohpurush
Jan 10, 2019 07:51am

Politicians aren't the alone to be blamed.

Politicians only play gallery to people.

SRK
Jan 10, 2019 07:55am

Lots of folks talking about corruption and what not, but the biggest Challenge Pakistan faces is the uncontrolled population growth...which combined with poverty means lots of willing migrants who no one wants !

Kamal
Jan 10, 2019 07:57am

30-years civilian + 30 years military rule who to be blamed?

BK
Jan 10, 2019 08:06am

Don't blame the politicians for everything. They are samples of the general population only and not from different world. Further, over half the time, the country has been and is under military rule.

Peter Coomar
Jan 10, 2019 08:11am

Should not come as a surprise! Or should it?

MG
Jan 10, 2019 08:16am

See Myanmar is gone up.

Gustavas
Jan 10, 2019 08:16am

@imran, Pls elaborate, how

Sane
Jan 10, 2019 08:19am

After CPEC it will be in top 5

mahen
Jan 10, 2019 08:26am

Politians not to be blamed, they are nothing to do in deciding ranking, nations peacefulness, sovereignty, education lifts this ranking indirectly.

Salman
Jan 10, 2019 08:28am

Funny compilation. Countries from where people are fleeing to get into Europe ,Australia, USA (whose president is trying to build a wall) are placed above Pakistan. And many of these people are turned back, for want of papers.

citizen
Jan 10, 2019 09:09am

Even for visiting countries like Thailand, Indonesia, Indians got visa on arrival facility whereas our nationals has to get prior visa. Nobody in the government cares about this discrimination...When the visa on arrival is accorded to a very poor country, why not us ?

K. Hussan Zia
Jan 10, 2019 09:33am

Brings back memories. During the Christmas break from a British naval training establishment in 1954 four of us, all Pakistanis, traveled by road through Belgium, France, Spain, Portugal and Switzerland, and Holland. None of these countries required a prior entry visa for people having Pakistani passports but all of them did for the Indians. The situation changed after migrants started looking for jobs in Europe and it became much worse after Musharraf joined George W. Bush's GWOT bandwagon.

Maria
Jan 10, 2019 09:44am

The ones supposed to run thr country have homes in London and PR status there. The ordinary people suffer and are stuck for life.

ab
Jan 10, 2019 10:15am

Shameful. Hopefully if the government puts in a good performance the ranking would improve next year.

Ubuntu
Jan 10, 2019 10:40am

Don't get upset with this. It only means there is a lot to be done.

Anonymouseeeee
Jan 10, 2019 10:41am

How does this even matter. I apply for a visa anyways wherever I visit and am granted it all the time.

Ab
Jan 10, 2019 10:47am

@imran, good joke

dk
Jan 10, 2019 10:59am

Don’t blame the politicians... they are the reflection of your character. If you choose the right ones, they will do the right things. Moreover it’s about your religious hatred over other people brought down your own status. Malala would have been nobody if your national character was good and strong.

Pakora Chai
Jan 10, 2019 11:18am

Wrong! It is at the bottom of the pile.

Zak
Jan 10, 2019 11:23am

Economic power is not the only criteria determining the rank of a country. A lot of factors like rule of land, stability of government, freedom of civilian government, existence of non-state actors, etc. together determine Pakistan's rank.

Khan
Jan 10, 2019 11:29am

Thanks to our media who expose every none serious news like anything and our Leaders like Nawaz, Zardari, Benazir, Gillani and Musharaf.

dynamite
Jan 10, 2019 11:34am

bascially it means that world does not like pr trust Pakistanis.

WARRIs
Jan 10, 2019 11:35am

@Pak_UK, “..Unfair and biased..” a true reflection actually!! Who would want to let someone bearing our passport into their country when our reputation has been tarnished by our internationally known corrupt political dynasties.. I need not take the names of Zardari and Sharifs!!

aditya
Jan 10, 2019 12:26pm

zak will be proud.

Liberal
Jan 10, 2019 12:50pm

If India and Pakistan work on peace and harmony, together we will be the world no. 1 super power and also will be the most welcome in any other country in the world. This will need liberals on both the sides dominate religious fundamentalists and come together with development agenda rather than hate agenda.

