List of public holidays for 2019 released by interior ministry

The Ministry of Interior has released a list of public holidays to fall in 2019. The notification from the ministry clarifies that Muslim festivals will be subject to change according to the sighting of the moon. In case of a change in the dates for such holidays, a separate notification will be issued.

The holidays include:

Kashmir Day — February 5

Pakistan Day — March 23

Labour Day — May 1

Eidul Fitr — June 5, 6, 7

Eidul Azha — August 12, 13, 14

Independence day — August 14

Ashura — September 9, 10

Eid-i-Miladun Nabi — November 10

Quaid-i-Azam Day — December 25

The following dates will be considered bank holidays. However, while banks will remain shut to the public on these days, employees will have to report to work as usual.