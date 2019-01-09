DAWN.COM

List of public holidays for 2019 released by interior ministry

Dawn.comJanuary 09, 2019

In case of Muslim festivals, dates may be subject to change in accordance with the sighting of the moon. — File
The Ministry of Interior has released a list of public holidays to fall in 2019. The notification from the ministry clarifies that Muslim festivals will be subject to change according to the sighting of the moon. In case of a change in the dates for such holidays, a separate notification will be issued.

The holidays include:

  • Kashmir Day — February 5

  • Pakistan Day — March 23

  • Labour Day — May 1

  • Eidul Fitr — June 5, 6, 7

  • Eidul Azha — August 12, 13, 14

  • Independence day — August 14

  • Ashura — September 9, 10

  • Eid-i-Miladun Nabi — November 10

  • Quaid-i-Azam Day — December 25

The following dates will be considered bank holidays. However, while banks will remain shut to the public on these days, employees will have to report to work as usual.

  • May 6 (corresponding to the first day of Ramazan)

  • July 1

DK PAMNANI
Jan 09, 2019 01:03pm

What about Deepawali and Holidays in Pakistan as declared by Pakistan Government a few years back?

<3 Pakistan
Jan 09, 2019 01:06pm

Nice.

Utkarsh Vishwakarma
Jan 09, 2019 01:08pm

Any minority festivals ????

