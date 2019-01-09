Police file case against suspects who 'attacked' PML-N's Mohammad Zubair

Armed men attempted to stop former Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair's car near his residence in Phase VI of Karachi's DHA area on Tuesday night, DawnNewsTV reported citing police.

The former Sindh governor, according to Darakhshan police station's station house officer (SHO) Arshad Janjua, was returning home with his wife at 11:30pm on Tuesday when his vehicle was intercepted by three unidentified men in a car, with one of them pointing a gun at the PML-N leader, who managed to drive away.

Zubair, the brother of incumbent Finance Minister Asad Umar, reported the incident to the police and his statement was recorded, the SHO said.

Later in the day, a first information report of the incident was registered on the complaint of Zubair's son at Darakshaan police station.

A case has been registered against the unidentified suspects under Sections 324 (attempt to commit murder), 506 (2) (punishment for criminal intimidation), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former governor was driving the vehicle himself and does not have any security assigned to him.

Following the incident, however, police officials were posted outside Zubair's residence on the orders of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Pir Muhammad Shah.

The SSP South also paid a visit to Zubair's residence along with Superintendent of Police Clifton Suhai Aziz and met the former governor's family.

Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam took notice of the incident and sought a detailed inquiry report from the SSP South.

He directed the officer to take legal and security measures in light of Zubair's statement in order to hold the suspects involved accountable.

The incident came three weeks after MQM leader Ali Raza Abidi was murdered in DHA's Phase V neighbourhood. Abidi was shot outside his house by two unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle. The case is under investigation.

With additional reporting by Imtiaz Ali.