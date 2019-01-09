PML-N's Mohammad Zubair confronted by armed men in Karachi, escapes unhurt

Armed men attempted to stop former Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair's car near his residence in Phase VI of Karachi's DHA area on Tuesday night, DawnNewsTV reported citing police.

Zubair, according to Darakhshan police station's station house officer (SHO) Arshad Janjua, was returning home with his wife at 11:30pm on Tuesday when his vehicle was intercepted by three unidentified men in a car, with one of them pointing a gun at the PML-N leader, who managed to drive away.

Zubair, the brother of current Finance Minister Asad Umar, reported the incident to the police and his statement was recorded, the SSP said. A first information report of the incident has not been filed yet.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former governor was driving the vehicle himself and does not have any security assigned to him.

Following the incident, however, police officials were posted outside Zubair's residence on the orders of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Pir Muhammad Shah, who assured the victime that a case will be lodged.

The SSP South also paid a visit to Zubair's resident along with Superintendent of Police, Clifton Suhai Aziz and met the former governor's family.

The incident came three weeks after MQM leader Ali Raza Abidi was murdered in DHA's Phase V neighbourhood. Abidi was shot outside his house by two unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle. The case is under investigation.