Asad Umar vexed by bureaucrats’ lack of preparation
ISLAMABAD: Amid a 24 per cent shortfall in cotton production this year, Finance Minister Asad Umar gave vent to his irritation over repeated presentation of half-baked ideas before the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet and returned issues of duty-free import of cotton and revival of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) to relevant ministries.
The ECC meeting had been called on Tuesday with only one item on the agenda — tax and duty-free import of cotton — and took up a presentation on PSM revival from Hubco as an additional item, but the presentation did not satisfy the finance minister who presided over the session.
A source present in the meeting said the finance minister was visibly irritated when bureaucrats making the presentation were unable to answer elementary questions. They were asked to specify the benefit to Pakistan’s economy of allowing duty-free import of cotton, as well as quantify the revenue loss as a result of the measure. The bureaucrats from the textile ministry failed to satisfy him, to which he is said to have retorted “what kind of a joke is this, you people don’t come prepared even though there is a single agenda item!”
Returns proposal for duty-free cotton import to ministry
An official handout issued after the meeting said that “[t]he committee noted that detailed trade and revenue related data was required, which was not made part of the proposal,” and added that “relevant ministries were directed to fill the data gaps so that an informed decision could be taken in the matter”.
Mr Umar noted that when a ministry was seeking a major decision, it should have also included in its summary as to what would be the impact of imported cotton on the textile industry and how its duty-free import would affect the revenue stream of the Federal Board of Revenue, an official said.
The meeting was informed that the Cotton Crop Assessment Committee in its last meeting in September estimated that the cotton crop for 2018-19 would be around 10.78 million bales of 170kg, showing a decrease of 9.7pc, compared to the last year, and a decrease of 24pc against the initially fixed target of 14.37m bales. Further, 9.62m bales had already arrived in ginning factories as of Dec 15 and almost 95pc of the cotton had been lifted from farmers.
The textile division reported that Pakistan had been a net cotton importer since 2001. On top, domestic cotton is of short to medium staple length and, therefore, long and extra long staple cotton has to be imported for production of finer yarn counts for subsequent transformation into high value-added finished products.
It said the import of cotton had remained duty free till the slab of 0pc was abolished in 2014-15 and customs duty of 1pc was imposed along with 5pc sales tax. Later, 1pc slab was made 2pc and then 3pc along with 2pc additional duty to make it 5pc i.e. currently cotton is subject to 3pc customs duty, 2pc additional customs duty and 5pc sales tax.
Prime Minister’s Package of Incentives for Exports announced on January 10, 2017, provided a number of facilitations to the textile sector, including withdrawal of customs duty and sales tax on imported cotton with effect from January 16, 2017.
However, the Finance Division later moved a summary to the ECC to re-impose the customs duty and sales tax on imported cotton. The ECC constituted a committee and on the recommendation of the committee duties were re-imposed from July 15, 2017, in view of domestic cotton arrival.
The customs duty and sales tax were withdrawn again on January 8, 2018, on the request of textile division. However, the customs duty and sales tax were re-imposed on July 15, 2018, on the request of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.
It was reported that textile industry consumed around 12m to 15m bales per annum and sustainability and viability of spinning industry was totally dependent on performance of the domestic crop. Textile industry had to meet this shortage from import of cotton from other countries.
The impact of duties are induced in the price of domestic cotton, resulting in increase in cost of doing business for the entire textiles value chain, especially for the export-oriented sector, in highly competitive international markets. Therefore, the textile division proposed that similar to last two years decision, customs duty, additional customs duty and sales tax on imported cotton may be withdrawn immediately.
PSM revival
Sources said a brief presentation by chief executive officer of Hub Power Company Khalid Mansoor did not offer conclusive solutions, but some initial observations and desired that the expert group he was leading should be given time until the end of March to come up with proposals about the future of PSM.
The committee noted the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation had removed the PSM from the privatisation list on October 31 and the expert group given 45 days to finalise a revival plan for the country’s largest industrial unit. The timeline had expired last month and now a 3-month extension was being sought.
It was also reported that the board of directors had not yet approved the appointment of Mr Mansoor-led expert group or allowed sharing of record and data despite instructions from the government on December 1, 2018. The board had thrice cancelled its meeting since then.
Mr Mansoor, who has previously worked with Finance Minister Umar in Engro Corporation, was asked to complete its task at the earliest.
A statement said the ministry of industries shared progress on the action plan with the meeting. “The committee directed that the plan of action should be prepared in a cohesive manner, taking on board the PSM Board of Directors/Management and submitted for final approval as per the given timelines.
Published in Dawn, January 9th, 2019
Comments (32)
If bureaucrats were able to measure national losses due to their wrongdoings and inactions, then would Pakistan be in this financial situation!
Great work. Hats off, Mr Minister.
incompetence galore
Like Asad is always on his feet, and able to adapt his speech or whatever on the fly.
Incompetence at every level thanks to the previous governments. Also, the brilliant Pakistanis went to work and live overseas thanks to previous governments.
Announcing remove duties on cotton import and then quickly apply again itself sign of lack of government. Its hard to blame followers on lack preparation if the leading ones have no clear vision and their record is full of uturns.
Blame him blame them repeat.
The infamous (in)competency of the bureaucracy at work here.
Bureaucrats are more powerful than ministers.
Change them if someone can't perform.
Almost same is the situation everywhere that is why we are all running to look for loans and loans from all over the world.
Export or no export of finished product, cotton imports must be taxed.
Basic college presentation guidance. State the problem State the alternatives Evaluate the alternatives Recommend ONE alternative - with explanation for why #2 and #3 are not chosen.
This shows how incompetent, Bureaucrats in Pakistan are.
Asad Umar is a highly incompetent individual who first nearly bankrupted Engro then scooted off to Pti. Now he has a bigger target to bankrupt, whole nation.
After passing on enough bucks to the previous governments, now on to government officials.
no one is doing his job. you can see from agriculture sector all farmers suffers losses for vegitables fruits as govt not taking any interest in exporting the surplus goods.
A true leader never gets irritated, rather shows his subordinates ways to succeed by example!
IK need a professional finance minister ASAP, before he loses his credibility!
Then why depend on such bureaucrats? Why not cut down government size and let private sector flourish more where there is no more red tape?
Nepotism and Political Flattery is the only qualification for bureaucrats so what do you expect? Once competent people will come , it will change . An uphill task.
All are interested in talking big and doing noting. All are getting monthly salary and parks without any work. Thanks to loans and tax money. Life is easy going, no need to work.
Lack of will, incompetence , and dishonest. This is the bureaucracy of Pakistan today.
Change the bureaucrats!
No one wants to do his job with efficiency.
You are not in opposition, you are in government please take some responsibility.
What are you waiting for. Change them. People will not buy your such excuses.
This is called Tabdeeli. Keep working hard PTI. We are on the right path.
Good to know that Asad Umar had an idea of bureaucrats' incompetence. All they are interested in is to secure top postings and enjoy the perks. Competent bureaucrats are few and far between who don't always get the chance to demonstrate their abilities for obvious reasons.
This is the result of Bhuttos quota disaster! When you have government officials hired without merit then this is the result. Unprepared, incompetent, irresponsible total failures in the government due to "source".
Thank you PPP and PML N for this absolute disaster that is our federal bureaucracy!
i think first we do not blame these bureaucrat but blame to whole CSS process who select these officers by an old exams base where doctor, engineers, lawyers,etc sit in exams and compete of so called arts papers not an economics or mathematics. when they enter in service they studied medical but work in economics or mathematics they know better medicine but what we expect performance in tax collection. my point of view govt should take decision to reform civil service selection and select good competent relevant persons to enter in bureaucracy who know what we do, what to do and when we take right decision.
Blame game
Start sacking incompetent people.