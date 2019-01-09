DAWN.COM

20-member Chinese team visits historical sites in Peshawar

Bureau ReportUpdated January 09, 2019

MEMBERS of the Chinese delegation take interest in artefacts during their visit to Peshawar Museum on Tuesday.—Shahbaz Butt/White Star
PESHAWAR: A 20-member delegation from China visited the Peshawar Museum and historical sites here on Tuesday.

Members of the delegation took considerable interest in the findings and discoveries relating to Gandhara civilisation and praised the directorate of archaeology and museums of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for its efforts to protect Buddhist artefacts as well as sites.

The general manager of the Tourist Information Centres, Mohammad Ali Syed, welcomed the Chinese guests.

Curator Mohammad Asif briefed the delegation on the archaeological sites in Pesha­war, said a press release issued by the Tourism Corpora­tion of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The officials expressed the hope that the visit would provide an opportunity to the Chinese guests to share their experiences and know­ledge with archaeologists and researchers which could be beneficial for excavations on archaeological sites and historical buildings.

The Chinese delegation also visited the historical Masjid-i-Mahabat Khan, Qis­sa Khawani Bazaar, Sarafa Bazaar (Andar Shehr), Ghanta Ghar, Chowk Yadgar and other sites of interest in the city.

Terming Peshawar a historic and safe city, the foreign visitors said the people of the city and other parts of KP were hospitable and friendly.

The officials informed the visitors that there were over 6,000 archaeological and heritage sites in KP where research was being carried out.

“The followers of Buddhism would find a treasure trove of Buddhist statues and heritage after thorough research and revival of these sites,” they said.

Mr Syed said the visit of foreign dignitaries was meant to highlight the importance of heritage and archaeological sites related to Buddhism in KP, besides promoting religious tourism in the province.

He said the government had taken a number of steps for attracting foreign tourists, scholars and researchers to the province. The official said a comprehensive policy had been evolved for preserving and protecting the archaeological sites and places.

He said that initiatives were being taken to carry out excavation on archaeological sites with modern techniques and methods.

Published in Dawn, January 9th, 2019

Human
Jan 09, 2019 09:43am

Excellent.

