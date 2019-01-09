DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Maryam meets ex-PM in jail

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 09, 2019

Email

Meeting between Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif lasted half-an-hour. — File photo
Meeting between Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif lasted half-an-hour. — File photo

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat jail here on Tuesday following reports that he was not well.

Ms Maryam inquired after the health of her father and asked him whether he was given proper medical care or not during a half-an-hour meeting.

Mr Sharif reportedly had flu and fever. According to a source, jail doctors examined the former prime minister and provided him treatment.

A PML-N leader said that Mr Sharif had requested the jail authorities to allow his personal physician to see him, but his request had not yet been entertained.

Mr Sharif had undergone open-heart surgery about three years ago in London.

During her last Thursday’s visit, Ms Maryam had tweeted: “Just came out of Kot lakhpat jail. MNS (Mian Nawaz Sharif) was fine and Alhamdolillah in high spirits. Thank you everyone for your prayers, unflinching support & good wishes. God bless you all.”

Mr Sharif was taken to Adiala jail after he was sentenced to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case on Dec 25 by an accountability court in Islamabad. He was later shifted to Kot Lakhpat jail on his own request.

The former prime minister was fined Rs1.5 billion and $25 million. The court also barred him from holding a public office for 10 years after completion of the sentence.

Published in Dawn, January 9th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Mansur Ul Haque
Jan 09, 2019 11:53am

Hussain and Hassan should also come to Pakistan and meet their father and Challenge NAB. They are young and strong and can undergo rigour of jail.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Learning from China

Learning from China

Our prime minister must realise that societal transformation requires clear vision.

Editorial

Updated January 09, 2019

JIT deletion

Better accountability does not lie in ad hoc solutions such as JITs and arbitrary arrests.
Updated January 09, 2019

Boom and bust

Perhaps the planners can take a moment to reflect on how the previous five-year plan worked out.
January 09, 2019

Injured schoolchildren

TRANSPORT in many of Pakistan’s cities has become a serious public safety issue, endangering countless lives each...
Updated January 08, 2019

Terrorism threat

Pakistan is more stable and secure than it was at the turn of the decade.
Lest we forget
Updated January 08, 2019

Lest we forget

Have we learnt any lessons since last year?
January 08, 2019

Chinese ‘education’ camps

MANY questions surround the fate of Chinese Uighur Muslims sent to ‘education’ camps run by Beijing, apparently...