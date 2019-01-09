Maryam meets ex-PM in jail

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat jail here on Tuesday following reports that he was not well.

Ms Maryam inquired after the health of her father and asked him whether he was given proper medical care or not during a half-an-hour meeting.

Mr Sharif reportedly had flu and fever. According to a source, jail doctors examined the former prime minister and provided him treatment.

A PML-N leader said that Mr Sharif had requested the jail authorities to allow his personal physician to see him, but his request had not yet been entertained.

Mr Sharif had undergone open-heart surgery about three years ago in London.

During her last Thursday’s visit, Ms Maryam had tweeted: “Just came out of Kot lakhpat jail. MNS (Mian Nawaz Sharif) was fine and Alhamdolillah in high spirits. Thank you everyone for your prayers, unflinching support & good wishes. God bless you all.”

Mr Sharif was taken to Adiala jail after he was sentenced to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case on Dec 25 by an accountability court in Islamabad. He was later shifted to Kot Lakhpat jail on his own request.

The former prime minister was fined Rs1.5 billion and $25 million. The court also barred him from holding a public office for 10 years after completion of the sentence.

Published in Dawn, January 9th, 2019