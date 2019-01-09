DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Turkish organisation takes over Pak-Turk schools

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 09, 2019

Email

There are 28 Pak-Turk schools in different cities and were previously linked to Fethullah Gulen’s organisation. — File photo
There are 28 Pak-Turk schools in different cities and were previously linked to Fethullah Gulen’s organisation. — File photo

LAHORE: Turkey’s Maarif Foundation on Tuesday formally assumed the management of all educational institutions in Pakistan previously linked to Fethullah Gulen’s organisation.

There are 28 Pak-Turk schools in different cities. Schools in Karachi and Islamabad were handed over to the foundation on Friday and those in Lahore on Tuesday.

Take a look: On the mysterious deportations of Turkish teachers

The Supreme Court had earlier instructed the government to declare Gulen’s organisation a terrorist group and ordered handing over of the schools to the Maarif Foundation.

Turkey had established the Maarif Foundation in 2016 after a coup attempt. It was tasked with taking over the administration of overseas schools linked to Gulen’s organisation. It also establishes schools and educational centres internationally.

The Pak-Turk schools were administered by a foundation linked to Gulen, once an ally of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. However, since the abortive coup attempt in 2016, the Turkish leadership has blamed Gulen for sponsoring the overthrow attempt, resulting in a global crackdown on the religious and educational network led by him.

Ankara accuses Gulen of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

However, the students of Pak-Turk schools and their parents had protested against the government for handing over their teachers to Turkey and later the schools to the foundation.

Maarif Foundation president Prof Dr Birol Akgün said in a statement that his organisation was taking over schools, institutions and facilities in several countries linked to Gulen through bilateral and multilateral agreements on behalf of the Republic of Turkey.

Published in Dawn, January 9th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Learning from China

Learning from China

Our prime minister must realise that societal transformation requires clear vision.

Editorial

Updated January 09, 2019

JIT deletion

Better accountability does not lie in ad hoc solutions such as JITs and arbitrary arrests.
Updated January 09, 2019

Boom and bust

Perhaps the planners can take a moment to reflect on how the previous five-year plan worked out.
January 09, 2019

Injured schoolchildren

TRANSPORT in many of Pakistan’s cities has become a serious public safety issue, endangering countless lives each...
Updated January 08, 2019

Terrorism threat

Pakistan is more stable and secure than it was at the turn of the decade.
Lest we forget
Updated January 08, 2019

Lest we forget

Have we learnt any lessons since last year?
January 08, 2019

Chinese ‘education’ camps

MANY questions surround the fate of Chinese Uighur Muslims sent to ‘education’ camps run by Beijing, apparently...