DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pemra asks TV channels to observe decency in non-news content

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 09, 2019

Email

Regulator says the trend of introducing bold themes in dramas has resulted in massive public complaints. — File photo
Regulator says the trend of introducing bold themes in dramas has resulted in massive public complaints. — File photo

ISLAMABAD: The electronic media regulator has advised television channels to observe decency in their non-news content.

In an advice issued to all TV channels, the Pakistan Ele­ctronic Media Regu­la­tory Authority (Pemra) on Tuesday asked them not to air dramas containing controversial themes, indecent clo­thing and gestures, controversial plots (involving infidelity and extramarital affairs, etc) and unnecessary details of events.

“Such content is not only distressing for viewers but is also against the commonly accepted standards of decency,” the Pemra advice said.

The regulator said the trend of airing quite bold themes in dramas had resulted in massive public complaints on the Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP), Pemra Complaints Call Centre and Feedback System as well as on social media.

The Pemra statement said that viewers had severely criticised the content being telecast, and their opinion was that dramas were not depicting the true picture of Pakistani society.

“Indecent scenes, dialogues, extramarital relations, violence, inappropriate dressing, rape scenes, bed scenes, use of drugs and alcohol, and intimate moments between couples are being glamorised in utter disregard of Pakistani culture and values,” Pemra said.

Regulator says the trend of introducing bold themes in dramas has resulted in massive public complaints

It said that established religious beliefs about divo­rce and halala were being distorted through weak plots/storylines, creating confusion among viewers about religious principles.

The media regulator also advised the channels to come out of stereotypical ideas as a majority of the scripts re­­­­­volved around women, having the same story pick, plot or purpose and dramas depict hackneyed image of women.

“The script writers are confined to saas-bahu vendetta, extramarital affairs, divorce and infidelity etc,” the regulator said, adding that “all TV channels are, therefore, required to stop airing such content in dramas and produce content in consonance with socio-cultural norms as per aspirations of Pakistani society”.

Published in Dawn, January 9th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
SHAHID SATTAR
Jan 09, 2019 09:33am

What actions has Pemra ever taken for the breach of its rules and regulations by various tv channels?

Recommend 0
Huma.
Jan 09, 2019 09:39am

And PEMRA finally takes the much-needed step! Thank you!

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Learning from China

Learning from China

Our prime minister must realise that societal transformation requires clear vision.

Editorial

Updated January 09, 2019

JIT deletion

Better accountability does not lie in ad hoc solutions such as JITs and arbitrary arrests.
Updated January 09, 2019

Boom and bust

Perhaps the planners can take a moment to reflect on how the previous five-year plan worked out.
January 09, 2019

Injured schoolchildren

TRANSPORT in many of Pakistan’s cities has become a serious public safety issue, endangering countless lives each...
Updated January 08, 2019

Terrorism threat

Pakistan is more stable and secure than it was at the turn of the decade.
Lest we forget
Updated January 08, 2019

Lest we forget

Have we learnt any lessons since last year?
January 08, 2019

Chinese ‘education’ camps

MANY questions surround the fate of Chinese Uighur Muslims sent to ‘education’ camps run by Beijing, apparently...