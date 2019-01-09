Police suggest placing ‘land grabbers’ on Fourth Schedule

ISLAMABAD: Tough times are ahead for land grabbers in the capital as a decision has been made to include them in the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

The capital administration and police jointly prepared a list of land grabbers operating in the capital which included the names of 22 people, said officials in the administration and police. The land grabbers employed goons and henchmen and used them to terrorise the citizens and grabbed their land.

Criminal activities, including land grabbing, reported to the police against the suspects were also checked and examined to take action against them. The Special Branch also prepared a report and sent it to the authorities concerned.

A decision was taken to include the names of all such elements in the watch list to effectively counter their activities. But later it was decided that the extreme action would be initiated against the top 10 land grabbers.

In this regard, a recommendation was made by the police to the capital administration for implementation. After approving, the capital administration sent the recommendation to the officer concerned for issuing a notification.

After inclusion in the watch list, the police can check the land grabbers’ and their kin’s bank accounts besides seeking details of their properties. Their criminal activities could be minimised if their movement is restricted, said the officials.

In late 2018, the capital administration included the name of Imtiaz Ali Khokhar alias Taji Khokhar and his son Farrukh Imtiaz Khokhar in the Fourth Schedule of the ATA on the request of the police for their alleged involvement in illegal activities, including land grabbing.

The land grabbers in connivance with the police and administration used to occupy land in the capital, said a senior official.

An inquiry conducted by a district and sessions judge in 2009 had stated: “…. the then civil judge, Islamabad was hand in gloves with the land mafia and glaringly misused his judicial authority for his personal gains, therefore, he deserves to be proceeded against for above misdeeds. In these adventures, Islamabad police, particularly PS Sihala was completely at their disposal.”

It added: “Like police, revenue department is completely under the thumb of …”

The police recommend the name of any person to the district administration for inclusion in the watch list after they are found involved in terrorism and linked with any banned outfit or terrorists. Besides, spreading sectarian, hatred and being involved in heinous crime can also be a ground for putting someone in the Fourth Schedule. On the recommendation of the police, the district administration includes the name of any person in the watch list.

After inclusion in the list, the person is bound to submit an affidavit of good behaviour to the area police. They are also bound to inform the police before going outside the district and upon their return.

“Without the permission from the district administration, the Fourth Schedulers cannot leave their city,” a police officer said.

Published in Dawn, January 9th, 2019