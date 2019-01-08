DAWN.COM

PM Khan congratulates Kohli and co for India's historic Test victory in Australia

Dawn.comJanuary 08, 2019

Indian players celebrate with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after winning the series against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday.—AFP/ File photo
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday felicitated the Indian cricket team for their historic Test series victory in Australia which saw them become the first side from subcontinent to achieve the feat.

On January 6, as the fourth and final Test ended in a draw, Team India's 2-1 lead saw them clinch an unprecedented Test series Down Under.

Praise and congratulations from Indian officials as well as celebrities poured in for the team following their win.

And today Prime Minister Khan also acknowledged the gargantuan achievement of Indian captain Virat Kohli's men.

"Congratulations to Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team for the first ever win by a subcontinent team in a test series in Australia," the prime minister tweeted.

The premier's felicitations followed his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi's.

Australia were still 316 in arrears in Sydney when the match was called off due to rain on day five, leaving India with a 2-1 triumph after wins in Adelaide and Melbourne. Australia won in Perth.

“I want to say I've never been more proud of being part of a team, than this one right here,” said an overjoyed Kohli — widely considered perhaps the greatest player of his generation — following the win.

Their 2-1 triumph achieved what no other Indian side has managed since they started touring to Australia in 1947-48, with the foundations for success laid not in the first Test at Adelaide but on their tour of South Africa last year.

While India's batting in Australia was a class above, anchored by Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, it was the consistency of the bowling that made the difference, with no Australian batsmen scoring a century.

