PIA removes Markhor picture, restores old logo

Mohammad AsgharUpdated January 08, 2019

PIA CEO says the airline will be replacing the blue logo depicting a Markhor will be discontinued and replaced with the old one.
RAWALPINDI: The Pak­is­tan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to restore its old slogan ‘Great People to Fly With’ and discontinue its new blue logo.

A directive issued by PIA Chief Executive Officer and chairman Air Marshal Arshad Malik informed all concerned that it has been approved that the airline’s new blue logo has been discontinued from stationery products, billboards, documents and all other places.

It said the new blue logo has been discontinued and the old logo (Pakistan prominent) and the slogan ‘Great People to Fly With’ have been adopted and it will be reproduced on all documents and platforms.

PIA spokesman Mashood Tajwar confirmed that the national flag carrier’s old logo has been restored as the public acceptance of Markhor — the country’s national animal — was not good as well as the Supreme Court had also barred the PIA from replacing the Pakistan flag on the tails of its aircraft. He said that the picture of Markhor had also been removed from one aircraft after the SC orders.

In May last year, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had ordered the PIA management to stop replacing the national flag on the tail of its aircraft with a picture of Markhor.

Published in Dawn, January 8th, 2019

