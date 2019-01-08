DAWN.COM

Free economic zone with Pakistan to open soon: Iranian consul

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated January 08, 2019

Balochistan CM and Iranian consul general call for expanding Pak-Iran border trade. — File photo
QUETTA: Iranian Consul General Mohammad Rafiee in a meeting with Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal on Monday said that the Pak-Iran free economic zone would be inaugurated in Mirjaveh city of Sistan-Baluchestan province in the coming days.

During the meeting, the two sides called for expanding Pak-Iran border trade and economic zones to foster economic relations. They also discussed implementation of decisions taken by the Pak-Iran Border Commission and Joint Border Trade Commission.

Published in Dawn, January 8th, 2019

