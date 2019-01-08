DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

China has been breath of fresh air amid the doom and gloom we inherited: Imran Khan

Dawn.comUpdated January 08, 2019

Email

India is committing human rights violations Kashmir “but it'll never succeed in suppressing their freedom movement”. —PID
India is committing human rights violations Kashmir “but it'll never succeed in suppressing their freedom movement”. —PID

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in an interview aired on Monday, said that when PTI came into power Pakistan was facing a record current account deficit but "China has been a breath of fresh air" in this otherwise gloom and doom situation.

In an interview to Turkey’s news channel TRT World, the prime minister said though the country “was facing multiple crises including a weak economy and foreign debts, the [PTI] government will meet all these challenges with effective economic policies”.

He was of the view that Pakistan's economy has improved during the past four months. The premier praised China for its support, saying "they have been helpful to us in areas I can't even tell".

Also read: Can Imran Khan fix Pakistan's economy?

Commenting on the current situation in India occupied Kashmir, Imran Khan said India was involved in committing human rights violations in the occupied region “but it will never succeed in suppressing the freedom movement of Kashmiris”.

“Pakistan wants [to hold] dialogue with India but New Delhi has refused Islamabad's offer several times,” the premier was quoted as saying.

To a question, the prime minister said Pakistan wants to maintain relations with the United States based on equality and “Pakistan is ready to become an ally of the USA for [achieving] durable peace in Afghanistan”.

PAK CHINA TIES
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 07, 2019

Balancing ties

Govt must protect own interests abroad, and at home it must be more transparent about financial assistance it receives.
January 07, 2019

Sexual harassment

AFTER much delay, the KP government has finally approved the appointment of its first provincial anti-harassment...
January 07, 2019

Reminders of conflict

EVEN with a substantial decrease in incidents of terrorism and conflict in the country, there are constant, perilous...
January 06, 2019

Tribal districts’ integration

THE legal limbo and financial vacuum in the settled tribal districts, the region formerly known as Fata, has finally...
January 06, 2019

Political alarm bells

THE latest roundup of Pakistan’s short-term political risk produced by Fitch Solutions might make for familiar...
January 06, 2019

Smog in Lahore

LIFE is hard in Lahore these days — perhaps tougher than it has been at any time during the last 12 months. The...