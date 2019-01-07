DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Modi plans jobs quota for India's 'upper caste poor'

AFPUpdated January 07, 2019

Email

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces a challenging re-election bid this year. — File
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces a challenging re-election bid this year. — File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government announced plans on Monday to sanction a quota of government jobs for poorer members of India's upper caste, months before what looks set to be a challenging re-election bid.

India already “reserves” jobs for impoverished and disadvantaged lower castes for civil service jobs and college places, but this has caused resentment among other communities, who say it is unfair and freezes them out.

Modi's plans would help households with an annual income of less than $11,000, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

The change would require a change to the constitution, which caps the number of reserved jobs and college places at 50 percent.

The plans were approved by Modi's cabinet on Monday. They require approval from both houses of parliament.

Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept to power in 2014, but late last year it suffered painful defeats in three key state elections to the opposition Congress party led by Rahul Gandhi, scion of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty.

Abhishek Singhvi, a Congress spokesman, said on Twitter that the latest move was an “election gimmick” and “proof positive” of Modi's “fear” of losing power in the vote, which is due to take place by May.

Caste-based quotas are meant to provide equal opportunities for India's poorest and most marginalised groups. Nearly one in four Indians still lives on less than $1.25 a day.

Demands for quotas for highly sought-after government jobs and university places have escalated in recent years as unemployment has risen and conditions in rural areas have worsened.

In 2016 at least 10 people were killed when thousands of Patidars, a relatively well-off caste of farmers and traders, took to the streets in the western state of Gujarat to demand they be included in those quotas.

Similar protests by upper caste groups have been witnessed in other states including Maharashtra and Haryana.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

1000 characters
Babu
Jan 07, 2019 06:02pm

Equality demands 25% Quota for upper class poor.

Recommend 0
Shy Guy
Jan 07, 2019 06:18pm

Great move. All the quota should be based on the economic condition of an individual not someone caste and creed

Recommend 0
ABCD
Jan 07, 2019 06:26pm

Reservations on the basis of proportionate population is a good initiative as 15% of forward castes occupy 70% of jobs. In stead of keeping reservations for poors, it should be on castes basis. Hell to nationbuilding, build communities for a strong nation.

Recommend 0
Maboob Saleem
Jan 07, 2019 06:50pm

They are correct. The proposed move is unfair and freezes them out.

Recommend 0
Prateik
Jan 07, 2019 07:03pm

Reservation is beyond existing 50% limit. So existing quota seeker will not be impacted.

Recommend 0
tuglaq
Jan 07, 2019 07:18pm

There is no mention of caste in the law. It is for economically backward classes with income less than 8 lakhs and 5 acres of rural land. The insinuation of caste is a red herring.

Recommend 0
Jacky
Jan 07, 2019 07:23pm

Gud job Modiji. 2019 elections BJP and its Allies will get 350+ seats.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 07, 2019

Balancing ties

Govt must protect own interests abroad, and at home it must be more transparent about financial assistance it receives.
January 07, 2019

Sexual harassment

AFTER much delay, the KP government has finally approved the appointment of its first provincial anti-harassment...
January 07, 2019

Reminders of conflict

EVEN with a substantial decrease in incidents of terrorism and conflict in the country, there are constant, perilous...
January 06, 2019

Tribal districts’ integration

THE legal limbo and financial vacuum in the settled tribal districts, the region formerly known as Fata, has finally...
January 06, 2019

Political alarm bells

THE latest roundup of Pakistan’s short-term political risk produced by Fitch Solutions might make for familiar...
January 06, 2019

Smog in Lahore

LIFE is hard in Lahore these days — perhaps tougher than it has been at any time during the last 12 months. The...