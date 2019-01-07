DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan summons Indian envoy to protest killing of civilian in LoC ceasefire violation

Naveed SiddiquiJanuary 07, 2019

Email

The Foreign Office (FO) on Monday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh while condemning the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Bagsar Sector which resulted in the death of one civilian. — File Photo
The Foreign Office (FO) on Monday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh while condemning the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Bagsar Sector which resulted in the death of one civilian. — File Photo

The Foreign Office (FO) on Monday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh to protest the latest "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by Indian border forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Bagsar sector which resulted in the death of a civilian.

According to a press release issued by FO Director General (South Asia and Saarc) Dr Muhammad Faisal, who also serves as the foreign ministry spokesperson, the firing at the LoC left civilian Azeem dead and caused injuries to a woman.

"The Indian forces along the Line of Control and the Working boundary are continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons," the statement read, adding that this "unprecedented escalation" in ceasefire violations by India has been ongoing since 2017, a year during which they committed 1,970 such violations.

The statement termed the "deliberate targeting" of an area populated by civilians as "deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws".

It added that India's ceasefire violations were a threat to both regional peace and security, and "may lead to a strategic miscalculation".

Dr Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire agreement. He asked them to investigate this as well as other incidents of ceasefire violations and to instruct Indian forces to respect the ceasefire "in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary".

The FO spokesperson also urged the Indian side to allow the United Nations Military Observers Mission for India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per United Nations Security Council resolutions.

LOC ATTACKS
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 07, 2019

Balancing ties

Govt must protect own interests abroad, and at home it must be more transparent about financial assistance it receives.
January 07, 2019

Sexual harassment

AFTER much delay, the KP government has finally approved the appointment of its first provincial anti-harassment...
January 07, 2019

Reminders of conflict

EVEN with a substantial decrease in incidents of terrorism and conflict in the country, there are constant, perilous...
January 06, 2019

Tribal districts’ integration

THE legal limbo and financial vacuum in the settled tribal districts, the region formerly known as Fata, has finally...
January 06, 2019

Political alarm bells

THE latest roundup of Pakistan’s short-term political risk produced by Fitch Solutions might make for familiar...
January 06, 2019

Smog in Lahore

LIFE is hard in Lahore these days — perhaps tougher than it has been at any time during the last 12 months. The...