SC decision in fake bank accounts case not a PPP victory: Shahzad Akbar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Monday said it was too early for the PPP to be celebrating the Supreme Court's orders to take out the names of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Shah from the exit control list and the joint investigation team's report probing the fake bank accounts case.

Hours after the apex court gave the PPP leaders some relief but referred the fake bank accounts case to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Akbar and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry held a joint press conference at the Press Information Department in Islamabad to explain how the probe would progress.

Akbar reiterated that those accused would be held accountable. He said that the apex court's orders resemble the first verdict on Panama Papers case, recalling how the PML-N supporters had 'prematurely' celebrated a momentary relief at the time by distributing sweets.

Akbar said that the court's direction to NAB to wrap up its investigation within two months means that those found guilty of corruption will have two options: either to face a reference or ask for a plea bargain.

Akbar also warned the PPP leadership that taking out some of the name from the JIT report does not mean that they will not have to answer for their wrongdoing.

He claimed that not even a single individual named in the JIT report had challenged a single point of the report and had simple branded it "baseless".

"The SC did not accept even a single objection [of their]; all objections were rejected," Akbar said.

The adviser said that as per his understanding, the JIT will continue to exist and assist NAB in probing the case.

Akbar also discussed the specific case of Farooq H Naek, claiming that the former law minister had received funds through a fake account.

He said that Naek did not respond to any annexure of the report but will have to respond to NAB's queries. "They will have to tell how Bahria Town grew in Karachi at such a pace [and without any check and balance] and how state's land was handed over to the blue-eyed folks," said Akbar.

"They will have to respond specifically to the points raised in the JIT report; how the loan was acquired based on a collateral that was sugar, when the sugar did not even exist; how the Omni group grew from four to 90 companies within 10 years; and how loans worth millions of rupees were advanced to fake companies.

"Under what deal did a number of beneficiaries travel for free on Omni aviation's flights for free?" he asked as he pointed fingers at former Sindh Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah, his successor Murad Ali Shah, Zardari's sister Faryal Talpur, Sharjeel Memon and others.

"I want to ask them what benefit they were giving to that airline because even a bus driver would not let me have a free ride. How did you manage to take flights on private jets?"

The information minister, meanwhile, reiterated the government's demand seeking the Sindh chief minister's resignation.

Chaudhry said that "90 per cent of the thugs were behind bars" and assured that "the remaining 10 per cent" will also join them shortly.

The minister, however, made it clear that the government had not initiated any of the cases currently plaguing the opposition parties and had merely granted a freehand to investigative agencies and investigators.