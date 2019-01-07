PPP hails SC ruling in fake accounts case, govt denounces 'premature' celebration
Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Monday said it was too early for the PPP to be celebrating the Supreme Court's orders to remove the names of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah from the exit control list.
The names of PPP leaders were placed on the ECL on federal cabinet's orders following a report submitted by the joint investigation team's (JIT) report probing the fake bank accounts case against former president Asif Ali Zardari his sister Faryal Talpur and other accomplices.
The Supreme Court earlier in the day, while hearing the fake accounts case, had ordered the removal of both the PPP leaders' names while directing that the case be forwarded to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court asked the anti-corruption watchdog to wrap up its investigation within two months.
Shortly after, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, spokesperson of Bilawal Bhutto, issued a statement hailing the court's decision, saying that the top court's directives had blasted the JIT's credibility.
The order has proven that the JIT was politicised and biased, he said, adding that "the apex court has declared that names of Bilawal Bhutto and CM Murad were mentioned in the JIT with malicious intent".
He added that "Ahtasab Akbar [Shahzad Akbar] was responsible for the mess". "Today's court order has supported the viewpoint of the PPP," he said.
The PPP leader demanded an apology from the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) over placing the names of Bilawal and the chief minister on the exit control list. The senator also demanded the resignation of those who were demanding the Sindh chief minister to resign.
Akbar and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, during their joint press conference in Islamabad in the afternoon, however, said that the PPP should refrain from celebrating the court's decision.
Akbar reiterated that those accused would be held accountable. He said that the apex court's orders resemble the first verdict on Panama Papers case, recalling how the PML-N supporters had 'prematurely' celebrated a momentary relief at the time by distributing sweets.
Read: How Pakistan's Panama Papers probe unfolded
Akbar said that the court's direction to NAB to wrap up its investigation within two months means that those found guilty of corruption will have two options: either to face a reference or ask for a plea bargain.
Akbar also warned the PPP leadership that taking out some of the name from the JIT report does not mean that they will not have to answer for their wrongdoing.
He claimed that not even a single individual named in the JIT report had challenged a single point of the report and had simple branded it "baseless".
"The SC did not accept even a single objection [of their]; all objections were rejected," Akbar said.
The adviser said that as per his understanding, the JIT will continue to exist and assist NAB in probing the case.
Akbar also discussed the specific case of Farooq H Naek, claiming that the former law minister had received funds through a fake account.
He said that Naek did not respond to any annexure of the report but will have to respond to NAB's queries. "They will have to tell how Bahria Town grew in Karachi at such a pace [and without any check and balance] and how state's land was handed over to the blue-eyed folks," said Akbar.
"They will have to respond specifically to the points raised in the JIT report; how the loan was acquired based on a collateral that was sugar, when the sugar did not even exist; how the Omni group grew from four to 90 companies within 10 years; and how loans worth millions of rupees were advanced to fake companies.
"Under what deal did a number of beneficiaries travel for free on Omni aviation's flights for free?" he asked as he pointed fingers at former Sindh Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah, his successor Murad Ali Shah, Zardari's sister Faryal Talpur, Sharjeel Memon and others.
"I want to ask them what benefit they were giving to that airline because even a bus driver would not let me have a free ride. How did you manage to take flights on private jets?"
The information minister, meanwhile, reiterated the government's demand seeking the Sindh chief minister's resignation.
Chaudhry said that "90 per cent of the thugs were behind bars" and assured that "the remaining 10 per cent" will also join them shortly.
The minister, however, made it clear that the government had not initiated any of the cases currently plaguing the opposition parties and had merely granted a freehand to investigative agencies and investigators.
The poverty graph of last 10 years very clearly portray how our ruling class robbed the country. Even the robbers cover their faces when robbing someone but our leaders were so adamant that they left a bizzare trail of their activities implying that they are untouchables.
He wanted to become CM of Punjab but he was made information minster so he took revenge from nation by daily tasteless press conferences. To me it seems PTI is still issuing statements from the top of CONTAINER, they have not yet entered in government mood. Lets wish and pray that PTI realize it sooner that daily press conferences are not needed to run the government.
@Justicefirst, Agreed that we were robbed but how can a person transfer money when he was six years old can you explain? How can you put the name of CM of one of your province on ECL? Why accountability is all bent in one direction and is in revenge mood? Why only those are accountable how controlled less than half of the budget of country for less than a quarter of time of the life of this country
The factual position on the fake accounts case has been Very ably put across by the Special Assistant to the PM. The process of accountability has begun.
@Justicefirst, wow!!! very well said ...
@Justicefirst, The poverty rate in Pakistan declined by 26% in the last 10 years
Time to leave the country for our better future I am 36 now and still waiting for good time, you can't earn legal money and respect in Pakistan because the people who are ruling position in this country don't know what is honesty so I believe like me many hard working and genius people are suffering and wasting their time in Pakistan.
@Mu7ibullah, Overall GDP and PCI have been in positive but rich has become richer and poor more poorer.No need to compare but had the looted money from government coffin not taken away abroad(US$ at par to Rs138 from Rs60) and was invested in the development of Pakistan must have been more viable for the country.
It is amazing that, with all these sprees of many press conferences a day, the Information Minister still finds time to clear his office table of enormous load of files that pile up every day for such an important ministry. Or, the pile is rising unseen?
@Justicefirst, The country is fighting a war for last 40 years, IK himself has said that this war cost us $150 Billion, let’s not divert attention,we need to refocus on our economy with a plan to empower weak segments of the country , provinces and institutions
unable to figure why the ministers have become judges.. we need them to deliver on their manifesto
5 million houses, hospitals, schools, educational and tax reforms etc etc.
@Nomi Goraya , I agree with your comments and appreciate for explaining the vindictiveness of PTI against their opponents.