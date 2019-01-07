DAWN.COM

Saudi Arabia to sign MoU for setting up Aramco oil refinery in Pakistan: media

Dawn.comUpdated January 07, 2019

“The oil refinery project is the biggest investment project of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan,” says Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the construction of a multi-billion dollar Saudi Aramco oil refinery in Gwadar, according to Saudi English daily Arab News.

Earlier this week, a cabinet member confirmed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman would arrive in the country in the first week of February and an MoU for establishing a petro-chemical complex was still being worked out on the request of Riyadh.

Pakistan has already received $2bn in cash deposit from Saudi Arabia at an interest rate of 3.18pc while the third tranche of $1bn is due in the first week of February. The Saudi oil facility would also start rolling out this month with an average $274 million per month.

According to Arab News, it is expected that Pakistan will sign a number of investment deals including the construction of mega oil refinery in the month of February in the presence of a high-level Saudi delegation. The conformation to this effect was given by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

“The oil refinery project is the biggest investment project of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan,” Chaudhry was quoted as saying by Arab News

“A 15-member delegation of Saudi Arabia visited Gwadar from Karachi as part of the finalisation process of the MoU for Aramco oil refinery,” Haroon Sharif, Minister of State and Chairman of Pakistan Board of Investment (BoI), told Arab News.

“We have finalised the MoU for the construction of Aramco oil refinery [...] overall directions have been agreed upon and the agreement will be signed at an appropriate time,” Sharif said.

The BoI chief had said earlier: “We are going to sign MoUs with Saudi Aramco and Acwa Power within few weeks. Saudi Aramco is going to set up oil refinery and petrochemical complex in Pakistan while Acwa Power will invest in Pakistan renewable energy sector."

“I am expecting around $15 billion investment from Saudi Arabia in the next 3 years. The inflow of investment for oil refinery and petrochemical complex in Pakistan is estimated to be between $6 billion to $10 billion,” BoI Chairman told Arab News.

Last month, Finance Minister Asad Umar had said that an incoming investment package from Saudi Arabia, which promises to be "the biggest foreign investment in Pakistan history", will be announced soon.

Correction: The story earlier erroneously mentioned $15 billion in the headline. A correction has been made and the error is regretted.

Comments (38)

1000 characters
F
Jan 07, 2019 12:59pm

V good progress

Recommend 0
Umair Karim
Jan 07, 2019 01:04pm

The confidence of the rest of the world is evident in IK's led government.

Recommend 0
Jameel
Jan 07, 2019 01:06pm

Excellent news

Recommend 0
Irfan
Jan 07, 2019 01:07pm

Great news mashaAllah

Recommend 0
Faraz
Jan 07, 2019 01:11pm

No where it is explained why would Saudi Arabia, especially Saudi Aramco would setup a oil refinery in Pakistan? What financial benefit does Aramco have in refining crude oil in Pakistan? It doesn't make sense to ship the crude from Rastanura, KSA all the way across the gulf to Gwadar, refine it there and ship MOGAS back to Saudi or other parts of Asia. There is no financial benefit. Saudi can refine and ship it right from its own territory. I don't think there will be any progress in this. This is just another fluff to fool the public into thinking PTI is doing something.

Recommend 0
salman
Jan 07, 2019 01:12pm

No wonder PPP and PMLN are worried. PTI slowly taking the show away from them once all this money started pouring back into Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Newborn
Jan 07, 2019 01:13pm

MoUs are just a piece of paper. Dozens like them are still lying on the government desks with no action on the ground.

Recommend 0
M
Jan 07, 2019 01:15pm

Shreif was setting up sugar mils metro for self gain. A good leader lookafter national interest only with fair justice and harmony among its people with equal rights

Recommend 0
Rizwan
Jan 07, 2019 01:15pm

Inshallah, all the best.T his will be a big boost to the Energy sector.

Recommend 0
Ali
Jan 07, 2019 01:21pm

Is it more feasible than Iran gas project?

Recommend 0
israr
Jan 07, 2019 01:26pm

we need another one in kp... ideally karak we want out south kp to be lifted, we also required a dual carriage way to be built all the way from peshawar till gawadar by linking dots between roads already there

Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 07, 2019 01:32pm

@Faraz, The refinery is for TAPC ( Turkministan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and on to China) oil pipline. Saudi are taking first mover advantage.

Recommend 0
Awan
Jan 07, 2019 01:34pm

This MOU was already signed during the tenure of last government. So why Saudis are resigning the same MOU again?. Or PTI is lying again to steal the credit?.

Recommend 0
PK085
Jan 07, 2019 01:40pm

@Faraz, Exxon working on the exploration...hence the need for refinery

Recommend 0
Danish
Jan 07, 2019 01:44pm

Very good. Pakistan will be debt free country soon with help of Saudi. More employment in energy sector and Pakistani labour don't need to go to saudiarabia for jobs after this investment in Pakistan

Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Jan 07, 2019 01:46pm

Pakistan is lucky to have very educated and honest ministers under PTI. Naya Pakistan Zindabad.

Recommend 0
Naya Pakistan
Jan 07, 2019 01:47pm

However, there will still be people who don't believe in the Naya Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Shah
Jan 07, 2019 01:48pm

Good job PTI. We must use the so-called strategic location for the betterment of people & country.

Recommend 0
hamid shafiq
Jan 07, 2019 01:58pm

Just MOUs from previous 6 months

Recommend 0
zia
Jan 07, 2019 02:13pm

who are the first beneficiaries of the project ??? Baluch people ??? Baluch people should be given priority and should be brought into the mainstream of progress - this the only way to success

Recommend 0
Haroon Naseem
Jan 07, 2019 02:14pm

@Faraz, I believe you are ignoring the fact that Gulf countries especially Saudi Arabia largest Oil exporter to China would also benefit from CPEC infrastructure:

Saudi Arabia sealed deals with Chinese oil importers that will see the Kingdom’s exports to China rise to 1.67 million barrels daily in 2019, Reuters reports, citing a statement from state oil giant Aramco.

Recommend 0
ILYAS
Jan 07, 2019 02:17pm

@Faraz, Do you think all experts who analysing it and then KSA committing it are all idiots and you are the only one smart here?

Recommend 0
Sid
Jan 07, 2019 02:35pm

Can someone please explain this to all concerned that MOU is just that - it’s NOT legally binding

Don’t make the same mistake again thinking it’s a done deal

Recommend 0
thappe
Jan 07, 2019 02:35pm

lets hope employment opportunity is given to Pakistani national

Recommend 0
Zubair
Jan 07, 2019 02:37pm

Seems Pak is moving in right direction.

Recommend 0
Zubair
Jan 07, 2019 02:38pm

It's good for regional development.

Recommend 0
Jawad Afzal
Jan 07, 2019 02:45pm

In Current Oil markets each oil suppliers want to retain market share with this project KSA gets guaranteed market share In Pakistan market

Recommend 0
aatir
Jan 07, 2019 02:50pm

@Faraz, The answer is in your question this refinery is not for Saudi or international consumption its meant for pakistani consumption. Oil refined here can be sent across the country i.e Pakistan

Recommend 0
Fowez
Jan 07, 2019 03:01pm

@Faraz, Most of refinery output will be used in Pakistan. The refinery would be more important for Pakistan than Saudi Arabia because it would significantly reduce Islamabad’s oil import bill estimated for current year at $18bn.

Recommend 0
Prateik
Jan 07, 2019 03:03pm

Iran is not able to compete with Arabs in foreign investments.

Recommend 0
Saood
Jan 07, 2019 03:53pm

@Naya Pakistan, .because they analyse and dont believe in empty promises any more.last 4 months have been more than enough to force people to use there thought process

Recommend 0
AKB
Jan 07, 2019 03:58pm

Great News. The county is now run by an honest PM and that is the main reason of trust by others.

Recommend 0
gj
Jan 07, 2019 04:28pm

never happened in the years of pml and ppp corrupt government. zardari nawaz just good at looting the country.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jan 07, 2019 04:31pm

Signing of MoUs are just a silver lining of clouds. They are not binding on the signing parties and only indicate a sort of goodwill and possibility of an agreement in future, after going through the usual drill.

Recommend 0
Saad
Jan 07, 2019 04:57pm

The information is not complete. Too many points are not explained. Although I am PTI supporter I cannot celebrate this news

Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Jan 07, 2019 05:36pm

@Faraz, Think Far. This is the farsighted investment by Saudis as CPEC is going to be fully operative very soon.

Recommend 0
siddha
Jan 07, 2019 06:15pm

Please don't let them bring more pollution into Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Zauq
Jan 07, 2019 06:22pm

Great development... But please be informed that this is not a binding agreement. MoU's are not legally enforceable. Let us not jump the gun like the PCB did.

Recommend 0

