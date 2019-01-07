Saudi Arabia to sign MoU for setting up $15b Aramco oil refinery in Pakistan: media
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the construction of a multi-billion dollar Saudi Aramco oil refinery in Gwadar, according to Saudi English daily Arab News.
Earlier this week, a cabinet member confirmed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman would arrive in the country in the first week of February and an MoU for establishing a petro-chemical complex was still being worked out on the request of Riyadh.
Pakistan has already received $2bn in cash deposit from Saudi Arabia at an interest rate of 3.18pc while the third tranche of $1bn is due in the first week of February. The Saudi oil facility would also start rolling out this month with an average $274 million per month.
According to Arab News, it is expected that Pakistan will sign a number of investment deals including the construction of mega oil refinery in the month of February in the presence of a high-level Saudi delegation. The conformation to this effect was given by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.
“The oil refinery project is the biggest investment project of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan,” Chaudhry was quoted as saying by Arab News
“A 15-member delegation of Saudi Arabia visited Gwadar from Karachi as part of the finalisation process of the MoU for Aramco oil refinery,” Haroon Sharif, Minister of State and Chairman of Pakistan Board of Investment (BoI), told Arab News.
“We have finalised the MoU for the construction of Aramco oil refinery [...] overall directions have been agreed upon and the agreement will be signed at an appropriate time,” Sharif said.
The BoI chief had said earlier: “We are going to sign MoUs with Saudi Aramco and Acwa Power within few weeks. Saudi Aramco is going to set up oil refinery and petrochemical complex in Pakistan while Acwa Power will invest in Pakistan renewable energy sector."
“I am expecting around $15 billion investment from Saudi Arabia in the next 3 years. The inflow of investment for oil refinery and petrochemical complex in Pakistan is estimated to be between $6 billion to $10 billion,” BoI Chairman told Arab News.
Last month, Finance Minister Asad Umar had said that an incoming investment package from Saudi Arabia, which promises to be "the biggest foreign investment in Pakistan history", will be announced soon.
Comments (14)
V good progress
The confidence of the rest of the world is evident in IK's led government.
Excellent news
Great news mashaAllah
No where it is explained why would Saudi Arabia, especially Saudi Aramco would setup a oil refinery in Pakistan? What financial benefit does Aramco have in refining crude oil in Pakistan? It doesn't make sense to ship the crude from Rastanura, KSA all the way across the gulf to Gwadar, refine it there and ship MOGAS back to Saudi or other parts of Asia. There is no financial benefit. Saudi can refine and ship it right from its own territory. I don't think there will be any progress in this. This is just another fluff to fool the public into thinking PTI is doing something.
No wonder PPP and PMLN are worried. PTI slowly taking the show away from them once all this money started pouring back into Pakistan.
MoUs are just a piece of paper. Dozens like them are still lying on the government desks with no action on the ground.
Shreif was setting up sugar mils metro for self gain. A good leader lookafter national interest only with fair justice and harmony among its people with equal rights
Inshallah, all the best.T his will be a big boost to the Energy sector.
Is it more feasible than Iran gas project?
we need another one in kp... ideally karak we want out south kp to be lifted, we also required a dual carriage way to be built all the way from peshawar till gawadar by linking dots between roads already there
@Faraz, The refinery is for TAPC ( Turkministan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and on to China) oil pipline. Saudi are taking first mover advantage.
This MOU was already signed during the tenure of last government. So why Saudis are resigning the same MOU again?. Or PTI is lying again to steal the credit?.
@Faraz, Exxon working on the exploration...hence the need for refinery