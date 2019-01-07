DAWN.COM

Hostile agencies behind terrorism: Langove

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated January 07, 2019

QUETTA: Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Langove enquires after the health of a man who was injured in a bomb blast on Sunday.—Online
QUETTA: Provincial Home Minister Mir Zia Langove has said blasts in Pishin and Panjgur indicate that hostile intelligence agencies operating from Afghanistan are behind acts of terrorism taking place in different parts of Balochistan, but pledged that members of security forces would foil such acts.

“Hostile spy agencies are busy in making plots against Pakistan and they have been funding and arming terrorists targeting members of our security forces and innocent people of Balochistan,” Mr Langove said while talking to journalists in Civil Hospital’s Trauma Centre where he met victims of the Pishin blast.

“The US and Nato forces have now been defeated in Afghanistan and, therefore, the United Nations should now set up a task force for ensuring peace in Afghanistan,” he said.

Denouncing double blasts in Pishin and Panjgur, Mr Langove said that despite terrorists’ attacks morale of members of security forces of Pakistan was high and such incidents could not deter the government and security forces’ resolve to continue the war against terrorism.

“A single network is behind all incidents of terrorism taking place in different parts of Balochistan and that network is using names of different armed groups and it is operating from Afghanistan,” the minister said.

He appealed to doctors to end their strike as efforts were under way to recover kidnapped Dr Ibrahim Khalil.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2019

