Medical board starts Shahbaz’s physiotherapy

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 07, 2019

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif's MRI report last week showed complications in his spinal disks. — File photo
ISLAMABAD: A medical board of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) has started physiotherapy of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif at Ministers’ Enclave.

It is pertinent to mention that a report of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) conducted last week showed complications in Mr Sharif’s spinal disks.

Though members of the board were of the opinion that the patient should be operated upon, it was ­de­­ci­ded that initially he should undergo physiotherapy.

Pims executive director Dr Raja Amjad Mehmood told Dawn that whenever Mr Sharif complained of pain in his backbone, physiotherapists were sent to Ministers’ Enclave to check him.

Shahbaz Sharif, who is also president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau on Oct 5 last year on alleged charges of corruption in the Ashiyana housing scheme.

However, he is brought to Islamabad during every session of the National Assembly under a production order issued by the speaker.

Moreover, being chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, he has to spend more time in Islamabad.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2019

Jalil Yousaf
Jan 07, 2019 08:05am

Please kindly do medical check ups of all other pots in jail too.

AB
Jan 07, 2019 08:14am

He is in jail on a part time basis and this spinal code problem could mean that he may soon be flying out for treatment.

Khalil
Jan 07, 2019 08:28am

Another PMLN ready to fly out for treatment for so called illness even after examplary progress of Pakistan in PMLN era. But no hospital in Pakistan is worthy to treat them. What a shame

Tamza
Jan 07, 2019 08:56am

He is old; he WILL have spinal compaction. No treatment is needed - keep him in jail and revoke his parliamentary position.

