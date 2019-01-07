Medical board starts Shahbaz’s physiotherapy

ISLAMABAD: A medical board of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) has started physiotherapy of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif at Ministers’ Enclave.

It is pertinent to mention that a report of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) conducted last week showed complications in Mr Sharif’s spinal disks.

Though members of the board were of the opinion that the patient should be operated upon, it was ­de­­ci­ded that initially he should undergo physiotherapy.

Pims executive director Dr Raja Amjad Mehmood told Dawn that whenever Mr Sharif complained of pain in his backbone, physiotherapists were sent to Ministers’ Enclave to check him.

Shahbaz Sharif, who is also president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau on Oct 5 last year on alleged charges of corruption in the Ashiyana housing scheme.

However, he is brought to Islamabad during every session of the National Assembly under a production order issued by the speaker.

Moreover, being chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, he has to spend more time in Islamabad.

