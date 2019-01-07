DAWN.COM

Taliban seek venue change for peace talks with US

ReutersUpdated January 07, 2019

Afghan Taliban want talks to be held in Qatar to fend off Riyadh's efforts to include Afghan govt in negotiations. — File photo
PESHAWAR: The Taliban will not attend planned peace talks with the United States in Saudi Arabia this month, and want to shift the venue to Qatar, Taliban officials said on Sunday, seeking to fend off Riyadh’s push to include the Afghan government in talks.

The upcoming negotiations, the fourth in a series aimed at ending the 17-year war in Afghanistan, are scheduled between the leaders of the Taliban and US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad to discuss the withdrawal of foreign forces and a possible ceasefire in 2019.

Leaders of the hardline Islamic militant group have rejected the Kabul government’s offer for direct talks, despite growing international pressure in favour of the Western-backed Afghan government having a seat at the table.

“We were supposed to meet US officials in Riyadh next week and continue our peace process that remained incomplete in Abu Dhabi last month,” a senior Taliban member based in Afghanistan told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

“The problem is that leaders of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) wanted us to definitely meet the Afghan government delegation, which we cannot afford to do now, and we have cancelled the meeting in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

The Taliban want to change the venue for the talks to Qatar, he said, the political headquarters of the militant group that is fighting to restore strict Islamic law in Afghanistan and the site for earlier talks.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the group has decided to cancel the meeting in Saudi Arabia, but did not provide information about a new meeting venue.

The United States embassy in Afghanistan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Another senior Taliban leader said the group had explained to Saudi Arabia that it was not possible for the Taliban to meet the Afghan government at this stage.

“Everyone is aware of the fact that the Afghan government wanted the US and its allies not to leave Afghanistan and we have paid a heavy price to expel all foreign forces from our country,” he said. “Why should we talk to the Afghan government?”

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2019

Email

Gordon D. Walker
Jan 07, 2019 09:31am

The Taliban make a valid argument... Change the venue. Stop the war. Bring on peace!

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Vishesh
Jan 07, 2019 09:44am

Taliban dont want Saudi Arabia as the venue, how come and why. Seems they dont trust the Saudis.

SATT
Jan 07, 2019 09:46am

Afghan government is also Afghan.

Kayhaan
Jan 07, 2019 10:35am

The pursuit of peace requires all Afghans to be involved in peace parleys.

SHAHID SATTAR
Jan 07, 2019 10:40am

In the game of cards being played among the Taliban and the U.S.A. and its allies, the Taliban appear to hold the trump cards which they use with the appropriate finesse. One has to admire their courage in the face of hostilities from their opponents.

