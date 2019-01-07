Alvi urges Sindh govt to work with Centre for Karachi uplift

KARACHI: Observing that there could not be any progress in Sindh amid a controversy between the centre and the province, President Arif Alvi has urged the Sindh government to join hands with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led federal government for the implementation of the Karachi package.

Talking to reporters at the Governor House on Sunday on the occasion of the Vintage and Classic Harley Davidson Motorcycles exhibition, he ruled out the possibility of governor’s rule in Sindh.

“Neither I nor the governor is indulging in politics,” he said. “I want Sindh and the federal governments to work together.”

He lauded the performance of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail for the promotion of cultural activities in the city.

However, he said that the governor was of the view that the Pakistan Peoples Party-led Sindh government was reluctant to extend cooperation.

“My efforts would be to get the cooperation from the Sindh government because it has to work with the federal government for the Karachi package and both the governments have to join hands for development work,” the president said.

In reply to a question, President Alvi said he had come to the event on the invitation of the governor and it was for the first time that he had seen so many bikes. “We have to take along old and new culture.”

He said the governor was playing an important role in promoting social, cultural, literary and other healthy traditions in Karachi.

He said the decision to open the Governor House and President House was welcomed by the people.

On the occasion, Governor Ismail told the media that the Governor House was no longer a “no-go area” as its doors had been open for the public.

He said that soon there would be a three-day literary festival in the Governor House, where educational, literary, cultural seminars, workshops, books exhibition and other constructive activities would be organised.

Lauding the owners of the vintage and classic motorcycles, he said such exhibitions provided an opportunity to the people to see how to maintain and take care of rare and old motorcycles.

The governor said the exhibition of the vintage and classic motorcycles had increased the interest of youths about history, progress and technology of the manufacturing of motorcycles.

Some 50 Harley Davidson motorcycles brought from different parts of the country were on display at the exhibition.

Visitors took keen interest in the motorcycles and made selfies with them at the exhibition.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2019