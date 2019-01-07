Minister summoned in cheap hepatitis treatment case
LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday summoned the federal health minister and an 11-member committee suggested by Drap on Monday (today) in Islamabad in a matter relating to preparation of inexpensive medicine for hepatitis.
A two-member bench was hearing a public interest case filed by Dr Javed Akram at the Lahore registry of the Supreme Court.
The complainant said Dr Riaz had discovered a cheap injection for treating hepatitis patients in Pakistan, but he claimed a mafia of multinational companies had implicated him in frivolous cases. If the government helped him he could provide the injection for Rs310 to control hepatitis.
The CJP said that they applauded Dr Riaz for discovering the injection and curtailing profits of multinational companies.
Appearing in court, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) chief executive officer said the authority had suggested names of members to the government to form a committee on Interferon injection –used to treat hepatitis among other ailments -- and research on artificial skin. The government was yet to notify the committee, he added.
The CJP said the court would help solve the matter and remove all artificial hindrances. He said if the government provided subsidy for research and promotion of local medicine in Pakistan, patients could avail cheap medicine.
He also summoned in Islamabad the federal health minister, members of the Drap committee, secretaries of health, finance and information technology, the Higher Education Commission chairman, vice chancellors of Punjab University and University of Health Sciences on the next hearing on Monday (today) and adjourned the case.
Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2019
Download the new Dawn mobile app here:
Comments (2)
Well done Mr. Chief Justice, at the same time I wonder why it takes a court intervention for the concerned government departments to do their job?
I have seen an indigenous low cost treatment work within a week in cases of viral hepatitis, causing the blood levels of serum transaminases in hepatitis drop from several thousand units to less than a hundred. Transaminases are SGOT and SGPT (AST and ALT), which are enzymes that leak from damaged liver cells into the blood in hepatitis. This simple treatment consists of a high carbohydrate diet consisting of boiled rice, low protein diet (no red meat, but egg whites, skinless fish or chicken less than 50 grams a day - not fried), and fig leaves cooked by boiling until tender as for spinach (palak). These should be fresh upper middle leaves, not the very new leaves or old large leaves harvested from the fig (angir) tree. A possible mechanism of action is that the enzyme Ficin present in the leaves alters the substance in the virus coat or capsid which enables it to resist the body's immune defenses. Please have the CJP request PIMS to carry out a clinical trial of this method.