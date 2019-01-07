Minister summoned in cheap hepatitis treatment case

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday summoned the federal health minister and an 11-member committee suggested by Drap on Monday (today) in Islamabad in a matter relating to preparation of inexpensive medicine for hepatitis.

A two-member bench was hearing a public interest case filed by Dr Javed Akram at the Lahore registry of the Supreme Court.

The complainant said Dr Riaz had discovered a cheap injection for treating hepatitis patients in Pakistan, but he claimed a mafia of multinational companies had implicated him in frivolous cases. If the government helped him he could provide the injection for Rs310 to control hepatitis.

The CJP said that they applauded Dr Riaz for discovering the injection and curtailing profits of multinational companies.

Appearing in court, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) chief executive officer said the authority had suggested names of members to the government to form a committee on Interferon injection –used to treat hepatitis among other ailments -- and research on artificial skin. The government was yet to notify the committee, he added.

The CJP said the court would help solve the matter and remove all artificial hindrances. He said if the government provided subsidy for research and promotion of local medicine in Pakistan, patients could avail cheap medicine.

He also summoned in Islamabad the federal health minister, members of the Drap committee, secretaries of health, finance and information technology, the Higher Education Commission chairman, vice chancellors of Punjab University and University of Health Sciences on the next hearing on Monday (today) and adjourned the case.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2019