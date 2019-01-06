DAWN.COM

12 injured in two blasts targeting security personnel in Balochistan

Syed Ali ShahUpdated January 06, 2019

Two blasts in Balochistan on Sunday left 12 people injured, including three Levies personnel and a member of the Frontier Corps. ─ Photo courtesy Syed Ali Shah

Two blasts in Balochistan on Sunday left 12 people injured, including three Levies personnel and a member of the Frontier Corps.

In northern Balochistan's Pishin district, Naib Tehsildar Abdul Malik Tareen was the target of the first attack, police official Tahir Mehmood told DawnNewsTV. An improvised explosive device planted in a motorcycle parked outside Tareen's office detonated as he was entering the building.

Police said Tareen and two other Levies personnel were injured, along with seven civilians.

Eight wounded were rushed to Civil Hospital Pishin, while Tareen and gunman Salahuddin were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Quetta for medical treatment.

Doctors said the naib tehsildar's condition is critical, but all others injured are out of danger.

In a separate incident, two people including a Frontier Corps soldier and a civilian were injured in a remote-controlled blast in Panjgur district. The wounded were rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

A security official who declined to be named said the miscreants targeted an FC vehicle with the roadside remote-controlled bomb in Panjgur bazaar. The blast also damaged the vehicle.

Sunday's bomb attacks come days after four security personnel were martyred and four others injured while trying to prevent militants from entering a compound inside an FC training centre in the cantonment area of Loralai district. Four attackers, including a suicide bomber, were also killed in that clash.

