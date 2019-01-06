UAE crown prince arrives in Islamabad on day-long visit

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan arrives in Islamabad.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan arrived in Islamabad after nearly 12 years on Sunday amid much fanfare for a day-long visit during which he will hold top-level meetings with Pakistani leadership.

Prime Minister Imran Khan personally drives the visiting Emirati crown prince to PM House. ─ DawnNewsTV

Sheikh Mohammed was given a red carpet reception upon his arrival at Nur Khan airbase. Prime Minister Imran Khan received him personally and drove him to PM House

The Emirati crown prince was given a guard of honour and a fly-past salute during a welcome ceremony at PM House.

Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed receives a guard of honour at a welcome ceremony at PM House.

He met other members of the premier's cabinet at the ceremony, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Planning and Development Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, and Minister of State for Interior Shahryar Afridi and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari.

Sheikh Mohammed is to hold a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Khan followed by delegation level talks between both sides.

Islamabad has been decked out with billboards and panaflexes welcoming the visiting crown prince. — DawnNewsTV

The visit is aimed at building on the fresh momentum in ties injected by recent contacts at the leadership level, the Foreign Office earlier said.

Prime Minister Khan has visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) twice after assuming office in August to seek economic assistance to ward off the country's foreign exchange crisis.

Pakistan and the UAE last week finalised the terms and conditions of a $6.2bn support package for Islamabad, which the crown prince is expected to announce during his visit today.

The package, which includes $3.2bn worth of oil supplies, is to help Islamabad address its balance of payments crisis.