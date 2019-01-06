DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

UAE crown prince arrives in Islamabad on day-long visit

Dawn.comUpdated January 06, 2019

Email

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan arrives in Islamabad.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan arrived in Islamabad after nearly 12 years on Sunday amid much fanfare for a day-long visit during which he will hold top-level meetings with Pakistani leadership.

Prime Minister Imran Khan personally drives the visiting Emirati crown prince to PM House. ─ DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan personally drives the visiting Emirati crown prince to PM House. ─ DawnNewsTV

Sheikh Mohammed was given a red carpet reception upon his arrival at Nur Khan airbase. Prime Minister Imran Khan received him personally and drove him to PM House

The Emirati crown prince was given a guard of honour and a fly-past salute during a welcome ceremony at PM House.

Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed receives a guard of honour at a welcome ceremony at PM House.

He met other members of the premier's cabinet at the ceremony, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Planning and Development Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, and Minister of State for Interior Shahryar Afridi and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari.

Sheikh Mohammed is to hold a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Khan followed by delegation level talks between both sides.

Islamabad has been decked out with billboards and panaflexes welcoming the visiting crown prince. — DawnNewsTV
Islamabad has been decked out with billboards and panaflexes welcoming the visiting crown prince. — DawnNewsTV

The visit is aimed at building on the fresh momentum in ties injected by recent contacts at the leadership level, the Foreign Office earlier said.

Prime Minister Khan has visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) twice after assuming office in August to seek economic assistance to ward off the country's foreign exchange crisis.

Pakistan and the UAE last week finalised the terms and conditions of a $6.2bn support package for Islamabad, which the crown prince is expected to announce during his visit today.

The package, which includes $3.2bn worth of oil supplies, is to help Islamabad address its balance of payments crisis.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The quality of life

The quality of life

The PTI should devote most of its financial and administrative capital to addressing the people’s basic needs.

Editorial

January 06, 2019

Tribal districts’ integration

THE legal limbo and financial vacuum in the settled tribal districts, the region formerly known as Fata, has finally...
January 06, 2019

Political alarm bells

THE latest roundup of Pakistan’s short-term political risk produced by Fitch Solutions might make for familiar...
January 06, 2019

Smog in Lahore

LIFE is hard in Lahore these days — perhaps tougher than it has been at any time during the last 12 months. The...
January 05, 2019

Water for Balochistan

AN interesting proposal has been floated by a group of senators that the money collected under the so-called dam ...
Updated January 05, 2019

NSS returns

ONE piece of heartening news is the substantial revision of returns on National Savings Schemes. Pensioners and...
Dark side of the moon
Updated January 05, 2019

Dark side of the moon

For decades, the ‘dark side’ of the moon has been a reference to the vast unexplored spaces of the celestial body.