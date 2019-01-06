DAWN.COM

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets PM Khan in Islamabad

Dawn.comUpdated January 06, 2019

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan arrives in Islamabad on a day-long visit.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan paid a quick visit to Islamabad on Sunday ─ his first in nearly 12 years ─ and met the prime minister and other top officials as both countries seek to capitalise on the fresh momentum in ties due to a flurry of recent contacts at the leadership level.

Pakistani and United Arab Emirates leadership have met thrice now in three months. Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the UAE twice after assuming office in August to seek economic assistance. Both countries last week finalised the terms and conditions of a $6.2bn support package for Islamabad to help address the balance of payments crisis.

Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed receives a guard of honour at a welcome ceremony at PM House.

Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, who last visited Pakistan in 2007, was given a red carpet welcome and a 21-gun salute when he touched down at Nur Khan airbase around noon today amid much fanfare in the capital.

Billboards displaying the crown prince's face and positive messages about Pak-UAE ties have been put up across the city. A troupe of folk musicians and cultural dancers also put on a small show at the reception.

Prime Minister Imran Khan hugged the crown prince as he stepped off the plane and then, setting aside protocol, drove him personally to PM House where a welcome ceremony honouring him was held.

At PM House, a guard of honour was presented by a contingent of the armed forces to the visiting dignitary, who reviewed the parade. The national anthems of both countries were played, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed was given a fly-past by an impressive formation of JF-17 fighter jets.

The crown prince also met members of the premier's cabinet at the ceremony, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Power Minister Omar Ayub Khan, Planning and Development Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister of State for Interior Shahryar Afridi, and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari.

Soon after his arrival, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed held a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Khan.

Following that, the visitors held delegation-level talks with the Pakistan side. Premier Khan led the Pakistani delegation comprising Qureshi, Umar, Chaudhry, Afridi and Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, while Sheikh Mohammed led the UAE side.

Both delegations discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual, regional and international interest.

The crown prince left for the UAE around 3pm after the whirlwind back-to-back meetings.

Prime Minister Imran Khan drives the crown prince of Abu Dhabi to PM House in Islamabad. ─ Photo courtesy Government of Pakistan Twitter
The new support package from the UAE is the same size and has the same terms and conditions as those given by Saudi Arabia, according to a cabinet member who earlier spoke to Dawn regarding the development.

With the new package, Pakistan will save a total of about $7.9bn on oil and gas imports from the two friendly countries, accounting for over 60pc of the annual oil import bill amounting to roughly $12-13bn.

This includes about $3.2bn each of oil supplies on deferred payments from the UAE and Saudi Arabia and about $1.5bn trade finance from the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

Islamabad has been decked out with billboards and panaflexes welcoming the visiting crown prince. — DawnNewsTV
The total financing support from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, including the ITFC’s trade finance, is to be around $13.9-14bn when cash deposits of $3bn each from the two countries are also included, according to the cabinet member.

Additionally, a deep-conversion oil refinery is to be set up by Parco — a joint venture of Pakistan and Abu Dhabi — worth $5-6bn at Khalifa Point and an expected petro-chemical complex by Saudi Arabia at Gwadar Oil City.

Hwh
Jan 06, 2019 12:18pm

I think recently IK visited UAE. What was the topic which was not discussed that time? Or is it just a "show" trip? Considering the present situation in the country the "loan" is only topic which the government can discuss with any country.

Recommend 0
Aslam khan
Jan 06, 2019 12:29pm

IK broke safety protocol for visiting dignitary by risking life in case of emergency he not trained as a special driver.

Recommend 0
Zullu
Jan 06, 2019 12:29pm

A positive news

Recommend 0
Maria
Jan 06, 2019 12:48pm

Making sure his loans are used well. After all its to payback china.

Recommend 0
Sajjad
Jan 06, 2019 12:58pm

welcome!

Recommend 0
Humayun Khan Afridi
Jan 06, 2019 01:28pm

@Aslam khan, i dont think the words mean Imran drove himself..it means he accompanied him in the same car.

Recommend 0
Ilyas khan
Jan 06, 2019 01:35pm

The most successful foreign policy we have ever witnessed in decades. Hats off to IK

Recommend 0
sami
Jan 06, 2019 01:36pm

Great gesture, IK.

Recommend 0
Samurai
Jan 06, 2019 01:51pm

While he is here, can we at least ask him to give on arrival visa to Pakistanis? Or at least lower the visa fee. Dubai has a lot to gain in tourism from Pakistan if only they could reduce these barriers for us.

Recommend 0
sana
Jan 06, 2019 02:17pm

What a nice touch that IK decided to drive the crown prince himself.

Recommend 0
Zahid
Jan 06, 2019 02:20pm

We welcome our esteemed guest from the core of our heart

Recommend 0
Nawaz
Jan 06, 2019 02:23pm

Financial help from friendly countries would only help if internal tax revenue is consideably increased by exapanding tax net and, exports are boosted otherwise this short term relief would fizzle out soon.

Recommend 0
Zahid
Jan 06, 2019 02:24pm

@Aslam khan, Special friends need special treatment

Recommend 0
Right Voice
Jan 06, 2019 02:26pm

The loan sharks have come calling. Maybe more houbara are to be sacrificed.

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Jan 06, 2019 02:29pm

The economy is in ventilation. The support from UAE and Saudis are welcome but it won't have a long lasting effect. So PM IK must use this money wisely to boost local economy....

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 06, 2019 02:30pm

One positive news after another. Good going PMIK.

Recommend 0
zeeshandxb
Jan 06, 2019 02:42pm

It should mean something substantial for Pakistan at the end. UAE doesn't give anything for free "literally".

Recommend 0
rehan
Jan 06, 2019 02:46pm

We are after all a newclear power neve forget that. Sooooo there is a lot to offer in return.

Recommend 0
India Insecure
Jan 06, 2019 02:56pm

Pakistan is now a rich, positive and progressive nation. Just look at the loans and aids...

Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 06, 2019 03:03pm

@Nawaz , That is the plan and exports are up and tax collection has increased.

Recommend 0
Ik uber
Jan 06, 2019 03:16pm

@Fastrack, whats the positive..? ..that now IK uber service to payoff bills?

Recommend 0
IK uber
Jan 06, 2019 03:20pm

Why drive to the PM house..why not take a helicopter?..much cheaper

Recommend 0
Khan Kashkol
Jan 06, 2019 03:22pm

Where will future foreign delegates go once PM house becomes a university?

Recommend 0
Qasim
Jan 06, 2019 03:23pm

Imran Khan drove the car himself, we can see it in the picture. Imran Khan is driving and the prince is sitting next to him.

Recommend 0
Samiullah Fatehi
Jan 06, 2019 03:26pm

Thank u Mr. PM Imran khan.

Recommend 0
Tariq Rashid
Jan 06, 2019 03:27pm

It should be a brief visit not a day-long visit, he hurriedly discussed important things and rushed back to UAE..

Recommend 0
Subhan jamil
Jan 06, 2019 03:36pm

@Samurai, no why would they? Most pakistanis wouldn't come back

Recommend 0
Tumhan Dulogho
Jan 06, 2019 03:36pm

“..and then personally driving him to PM House..” very good gesture by IK, shows great hospitality. The crown prince must have felt at home, just like he was in a limo in uae!

Recommend 0

