$3 billion financial assistance sealed as Abu Dhabi Crown Prince meets PM Khan in Islamabad
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan paid a quick visit to Islamabad on Sunday ─ his first in nearly 12 years ─ and met the prime minister and other top officials as both countries seek to capitalise on the fresh momentum in ties due to a flurry of recent contacts at the leadership level.
Pakistani and United Arab Emirates leadership have met thrice now in three months. Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the UAE twice after assuming office in August to seek economic assistance. Both countries last week finalised the terms and conditions of a $6.2 billion support package for Islamabad to help address the balance of payments crisis.
A joint statement issued after the UAE royal's visit said Prime Minister Khan thanked the crown prince for the "generous" balance-of-payments support of $3 billion, which appears to have materialised first out of the total financial package.
Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, who last visited Pakistan in 2007, was given a red carpet welcome and a 21-gun salute when he touched down at Nur Khan airbase around noon today amid much fanfare in the capital.
Billboards displaying the crown prince's face and positive messages about Pak-UAE ties were put up across the city to welcome the visiting dignitary. A troupe of folk musicians and cultural dancers also put on a small show to receive him.
Prime Minister Imran Khan hugged the crown prince as he stepped off the plane and then, setting aside protocol, drove him personally to PM House where a welcome ceremony honouring him was held.
At PM House, a guard of honour was presented by a contingent of the armed forces to the visiting dignitary, who reviewed the parade. The national anthems of both countries were played, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed was given a fly-past by an impressive formation of JF-17 fighter jets.
The crown prince also met members of the premier's cabinet at the ceremony, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Power Minister Omar Ayub Khan, Planning and Development Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister of State for Interior Shahryar Afridi, and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari.
Soon after his arrival, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed held a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Khan.
Following that, the visitors held delegation-level talks with the Pakistan side. Premier Khan led the Pakistani delegation comprising Qureshi, Umar, Chaudhry, Afridi and Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, while Sheikh Mohammed led the UAE side.
Both delegations discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual, regional and international interest.
The crown prince left for the UAE around 3pm after the whirlwind back-to-back meetings. Before departure, the foreign dignitary was presented a photo album depicting his engagements during the brief visit.
The new support package from the UAE is the same size and has the same terms and conditions as those given by Saudi Arabia, according to a cabinet member who earlier spoke to Dawn regarding the development.
With the new package, Pakistan will save a total of about $7.9bn on oil and gas imports from the two friendly countries, accounting for over 60pc of the annual oil import bill amounting to roughly $12-13bn.
This includes about $3.2bn each of oil supplies on deferred payments from the UAE and Saudi Arabia and about $1.5bn trade finance from the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).
The total financing support from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, including the ITFC’s trade finance, is to be around $13.9-14bn when cash deposits of $3bn each from the two countries are also included, according to the cabinet member.
Additionally, a deep-conversion oil refinery is to be set up by Parco — a joint venture of Pakistan and Abu Dhabi — worth $5-6bn at Khalifa Point and an expected petro-chemical complex by Saudi Arabia at Gwadar Oil City.
Comments (51)
I think recently IK visited UAE. What was the topic which was not discussed that time? Or is it just a "show" trip? Considering the present situation in the country the "loan" is only topic which the government can discuss with any country.
IK broke safety protocol for visiting dignitary by risking life in case of emergency he not trained as a special driver.
A positive news
Making sure his loans are used well. After all its to payback china.
welcome!
@Aslam khan, i dont think the words mean Imran drove himself..it means he accompanied him in the same car.
The most successful foreign policy we have ever witnessed in decades. Hats off to IK
Great gesture, IK.
While he is here, can we at least ask him to give on arrival visa to Pakistanis? Or at least lower the visa fee. Dubai has a lot to gain in tourism from Pakistan if only they could reduce these barriers for us.
What a nice touch that IK decided to drive the crown prince himself.
We welcome our esteemed guest from the core of our heart
Financial help from friendly countries would only help if internal tax revenue is consideably increased by exapanding tax net and, exports are boosted otherwise this short term relief would fizzle out soon.
@Aslam khan, Special friends need special treatment
The loan sharks have come calling. Maybe more houbara are to be sacrificed.
The economy is in ventilation. The support from UAE and Saudis are welcome but it won't have a long lasting effect. So PM IK must use this money wisely to boost local economy....
One positive news after another. Good going PMIK.
It should mean something substantial for Pakistan at the end. UAE doesn't give anything for free "literally".
We are after all a newclear power neve forget that. Sooooo there is a lot to offer in return.
Pakistan is now a rich, positive and progressive nation. Just look at the loans and aids...
@Nawaz , That is the plan and exports are up and tax collection has increased.
@Fastrack, whats the positive..? ..that now IK uber service to payoff bills?
Why drive to the PM house..why not take a helicopter?..much cheaper
Where will future foreign delegates go once PM house becomes a university?
Imran Khan drove the car himself, we can see it in the picture. Imran Khan is driving and the prince is sitting next to him.
Thank u Mr. PM Imran khan.
It should be a brief visit not a day-long visit, he hurriedly discussed important things and rushed back to UAE..
@Samurai, no why would they? Most pakistanis wouldn't come back
“..and then personally driving him to PM House..” very good gesture by IK, shows great hospitality. The crown prince must have felt at home, just like he was in a limo in uae!
@Aslam khan, , keep finding faults one way or the other.
Pakistan has been getting loans and grants for decades now. Just Zardaris and Sharifs are not only beneficiaries. Other beneficiaries are hiding behind Zardari and Sharif. Until there is systemic changes, people will find ways to earn from millions of grants and aids received. PM Khan has just stated they will not be corrupt and proceeded with some investigations. That will never change much except mud silnging. What Pakistan needs is a Anti-corruption body who may be group of people appointed by Government, Opposition and Supreme court together, but have authority to oversee everyone in Pakistan, may be with the exception of President who is head of state. This should include PM, Army Chief and everyone else. Only when such body is established there will be real fight against corruption and money received will be well spent. India is struggling to implement such Lokpal, unfortunately the political parties are not allowing the final version.
Thanks UAE and all Brotherly countries for helping us out in difficult times, Pak should also request expert advise on Police, healthcare, infrastructure from UAE as they have world best practices there
@Hwh, If you read the article, it clearly reminds you the PM visited UAE twice, as for what was discussed, they negotiated a $6.2 BILLION package, it takes time to get Pakistan friendly packages, unlike the last government, party centered attitude, which only takes a signature, the same day.
@Maria, Why the burning sensation?
It can only be good that Pakistan foreign policies and relationships are now entirely in the interest of the country and not the politicians who were building personal relationships for empire building abroad!
This is called bringing investment to Pakistan along with much needed money to overcome financial stress. The PM is getting for for one with these countries.
Anymore loans or aid in the pipeline?
China will not be happy with this
China will want this money as interest payments to them
Why not invest in Pakistan? IK taking loans to pay off other loans
@Aslam khan,
Driving guest around is a way of adding personal touch to the protocol. In IK's first official visit to the Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Crown Prince had also driven IK to honour the guest.
@Humayun Khan Afridi, Check the video above, he drove himself...
Pakistan should be careful taking such loans and grants. If money taken from friends and relatives for emergency needs is not returned on time, it will spoil the friendship and relationship.
Now this is real revolution after long time uae president visit pakistan, start of new era...
@Hwh, The Crown Prince wanted to have lunch in Pakistan.
Only few hours? What happened to 2 days ?
@Hwh, the question is the conditions on the deferred payments - why is this kosher and can be done and CPEC contract was wrong?
@Zak, the exports are down and so is reveue collection :)
@LAHORI KID, which contract was signed in one day?
Welcome to Pakistan.
great!
The govt. is getting fish but not capable of fishing.