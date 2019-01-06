DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Neelum-Jhelum project closed for month-long inspection

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 06, 2019

Email

The unit would remain closed for 29 days until Feb 2. — File
The unit would remain closed for 29 days until Feb 2. — File

LAHORE: The power house of 969MW Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project (NJHP) was shut down on Saturday due to inspection.

The unit would remain closed for 29 days until Feb 2 because of inspection, and is expected to resume power generating operations from Feb 3 onwards, according to official sources.

“The project is now due for a thorough inspection of the electro-mechanical equipments from Jan 5 to Feb 2. The low water flow season has been chosen for carrying out the inspection,” stated the Water and Power Development Authority’s (Wapda) press release.

“The project is bracing up for full generation during the next high flow season that will start from April onwards. It has been in operation for almost eight months since its commissioning.”

Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project went into operation with commissioning of its first unit on Apr 13, 2018. All four units went were operatlionalised in phases by Aug 14, 2018.

Since its commissioning, the NJHP has injected over 1.8 billion units (kWh) to the national grid.

The spokesman said the low flow period of Neelum River lasts from September to March, after which it provides the required 280 cubic metre per second of water to run all its four units.

The least flow in the river is during January which is why the month has been chosen for inspection of the draft tubes, flap gates, 3.5km underground tailrace, surge shaft, generating units and auxiliary equipment entailing dewatering of tailrace.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The quality of life

The quality of life

The PTI should devote most of its financial and administrative capital to addressing the people’s basic needs.

Editorial

January 06, 2019

Tribal districts’ integration

THE legal limbo and financial vacuum in the settled tribal districts, the region formerly known as Fata, has finally...
January 06, 2019

Political alarm bells

THE latest roundup of Pakistan’s short-term political risk produced by Fitch Solutions might make for familiar...
January 06, 2019

Smog in Lahore

LIFE is hard in Lahore these days — perhaps tougher than it has been at any time during the last 12 months. The...
January 05, 2019

Water for Balochistan

AN interesting proposal has been floated by a group of senators that the money collected under the so-called dam ...
Updated January 05, 2019

NSS returns

ONE piece of heartening news is the substantial revision of returns on National Savings Schemes. Pensioners and...
Dark side of the moon
Updated January 05, 2019

Dark side of the moon

For decades, the ‘dark side’ of the moon has been a reference to the vast unexplored spaces of the celestial body.